Snoop Dogg Laughs Off Suge Knight's "Lies" About Helping Tupac's Alleged Killer

Premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Suge Knight leveled some grim allegations at Snoop Dogg, but the rapper was not concerned or bothered.

Snoop Dogg will forever be linked to Death Row Records. The legendary West Coast outfit is still being celebrated and tributed today. Snoop's relationship with Death Row co-founder Suge Knight is not nearly as pleasant. The two men do not see eye to eye on anything, which was proven on Monday when Knight accused his former artist of shady practices. He claimed Snoop Dogg was trying to bail out the man who is currently being charged with Tupac's murder as a means of keeping him quiet. Snoop responded, and made it clear he wasn't concerned.

The Art of Dialogue posted the video with Suge Knight's claims. Snoop Dogg commented underneath, and set the record straight. "This n**ga won’t stop talking about me," he wrote. Snoop then shifted into a different gear, and gloated about owning Death Row Records. Knight, meanwhile, is behind bars for nine more years. "Mad cuz I own Death Row," Snoop Dogg added. "I realize your lies." The rapper purchased the iconic label in 2022, and has attempted to restore its legacy. Given Knight's crucial role in the history of Death Row, the dig about about owning the label must've stung.

What Happened Between Snoop Dogg And Suge Knight?

Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight have been going back and forth for years. They had a falling out while the former was still on Death Row Records in the 1990s. He eventually moved over to No Limit in an effort to rebrand his career. There was a brief period where Snoop and Suge seemed as though they had repaired their issues. Snoop Dogg went on the Breakfast Club in 2016 and claimed he'd recently had a three hour conversation with his former CEO. "We got caught up on some real love," he claimed. "It was never that he never hated me, I just think he was disappointed that he couldn’t control me."

All that went out the window in the 2020s. Suge Knight was locked up for voluntary manslaughter in 2018 and has been attacking Snoop Dogg's character ever since. He dubbed the rapper a "fake crip" during an episode of his Collect Calls podcast. He also alleged that Snoop Dogg was in a secret society of artists alongside Dr. Dre and Diddy. The rapper once again responded with humor. He posted a shrug and laughing emoji under Knight's episode on Instagram.

