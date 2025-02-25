Suge Knight Alleges Snoop Dogg Is Secretly Trying To Bail Out 2Pac's Alleged Killer Keefe D

Tyson vs. Bruno at the MGM Grand Garden Arena-Backstage and Ringside
Tupac Shakur and Marion Suge Knight (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Suge Knight is claiming Snoop Dogg wants 2Pac‘s alleged killer out of jail and is willing to pay.

Suge Knight says Snoop Dogg is secretly attempting to get 2Pac's alleged killer, Keefe D, out of jail on bail. He made the allegation during a new interview with The Art of Dialogue. The comments come after Keefe D's trial date was postponed nearly a year to February 9, 2026.

“Since I been in here, Snoop and other people been trying to bail the guy [Keefe D] out cause he talking too much," Suge Knight said during the interview. “Ray J trying to bail Puffy out of jail cause they say he’s talking too much… Him, Puffy, Ray J, all those dudes got Puffy ties. And apparently Keefe D telling it all. The more he talks, the more they get hurt by the situation.”

Snoop Dogg & 2Pac

From there, Suge Knight discussed Snoop Dogg's relationship with 2Pac. He accused Snoop of lying about going to visit 2Pac in the hospital after he was shot in Las Vegas. “That definitely didn’t happen. Snoop didn’t go to the hospital. That’s a lie," Suge said. Snoop had claimed to have done so during an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, in 2022. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac. We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright,’” Snoop recalled at the time.

Snoop Dogg continued: “We feeling like it’s going to be alright until we go to the hospital and see that he ain’t alright. He got tubes in him, and it’s like when I walked in like I could just feel that he wasn’t even there, and I fainted. Then his mother got me up and walked me to the bathroom, and had a conversation with me about being strong.”

