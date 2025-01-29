Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D’s Alleged Jail House Brawl Photos Leak Online

Keefe D is putting himself in between a rock and a hard place.

Nothing has officially been set in stone and its unknown how long this will take to be settled. Right now, Keefe D is awaiting his Tupac trial to resume on March 17. He did try and have his murder charges dismissed earlier last week. However, things fell through and remains in handcuffs. Keefe D has been locked up since September 2023.

Interestingly, a CO was standing right next to Keefe D and the other individual in some lobby-looking room. From the looks of it though, the first attacker is the guy in the yellow and not Keefe who's wearing the blue jumpsuit. You can see that the other guy begins to square up with Keefe, but of course, we are just trying to piece things together.

As it stands, Keefe D is facing a battery charge from this other inmate. He claims he was merely "standing his ground," suggesting that the other person started it. From what it sounds like, the other man is not facing any punishment. Photos from this incident are now making the rounds online as of today, and they pretty accurately retell what the report details.

Keefe D isn't making things any easier for himself this week and for the next month and a half or so. One of the main suspects in the murder of Tupac Shakur allegedly got into a physical altercation with another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to TMZ, the person who actually initiated the fight remains to be a mystery for now. However, the report says that Keefe D got into this "mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes." After doing that, the incarcerated gentleman put the other unnamed attacker/victim into headlock. They eventually both were on the ground, and they had to be broken up with pepper spray by a correction officer.

