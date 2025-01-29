Keefe D Involved In Prison Fight While Awaiting Tupac Murder Trial

Keefe D has been at the center of one of the most infamous cases in all of hip hop. He was charged with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in 2023, and will stand trial in March. The criminal has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. Unfortunately, he has not had an easy time behind bars. Keefe was recently involved in a nasty prison fight. TMZ reported that the inmate, born Duane Davis, fought with a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. He was subsequently hit with another criminal charge.

The outlet doesn't state which inmate started the fight, but details the severity of it. Keefe D reportedly engaged in "mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes." He also put his fellow inmate in a headlock. It took a prison guard spraying both inmates with pepper spray for the fight to be broken up. Keefe D is being charged with battery by the other inmate. He told officers that the incident was not his fault, however. The murder suspect alleges he was merely "standing his ground."

Keefe D Claims He Was "Standing His Ground

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: A booking photo of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, photographed off of a television monitor, is shown during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters held to brief media members on Davis' arrest and indictment for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Keefe D has maintained his innocence regarding the Tupac murder. That said, the career criminal has made some alarming statements about the rapper over the years. In his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, Keefe made it clear that Tupac got his just desserts. "Tupac chose the wrong game to play and the wrong n**gas to play with," he asserted. "Suge and them should have done a better job of protecting that dude because they knew who the f*ck we were and the kind of sh*t we were capable of."