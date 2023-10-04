Suge Knight “To Blame” For 2Pac‘s Murder Case Stalling, Retired LAPD Detective Claims

Suge Knight is the one "to blame" for the lack of progress made in 2Pac's murder investigation, says retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading. Kading previously led an interagency task force looking into the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. He also authored the book, Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations, in 2011. Speaking with Rolling Stone on Tuesday, Kading explained how Knight's lack of cooperation hindered the case.

“If there’s anybody in the world to blame for this taking 27 years to solve, it’s Suge Knight,” he told the outlet. “He knew the moment it happened who did it. And all Suge had to do when Las Vegas [PD] asked him to come in and sit down for an interview, all he had to do was say, ‘They pulled up alongside, I looked right across the car, I saw Keefe D in the front seat.’"

An image shows a photo of Tupac Shakur and Marion "Suge" Knight Jr. in a car in Las Vegas the night Shakur was killed, displayed during a news conference on the arrest and indictment of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the 1996 murder of Shakur on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He added: “That’s all he had to say: ‘I saw Keefe D.’ That alone, that witness statement would’ve changed everything. There’s nobody else who could have helped more than him, and he didn’t, because evidently, his reputation was more important than 2Pac’s life.”

The comments come after Knight recently admitted that he doesn't plan on testifying in the arrest of Keefe D. Las Vegas police arrested the former gang member in connection to the killing, last week. Speaking with TMZ, Knight explained: “I wouldn’t be. Well, number one, I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody for what? […] I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the investigation into 2Pac's death on HotNewHipHop.

