Suge Knight Says He Deserves Early Prison Release

Suge Knight says that his rights as a defendant were violated in several ways during his 2015 hit-and-run case, and in turn, he wants an early release from prison. The former Death Row Records founder is serving 28 years after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter for a fatal hit-and-run. He discussed the state of his case during an interview with AllHipHop.

“So an unfixable error, the only thing you got to do is you got to make a deal and let me go home or show I was right or you let me take my plea back and start all over,” he told the outlet. “But it’d be harder to start all over because you did all this bullshit with my case.”

Suge Knight Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Marion "Suge" Knight appears for a hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center March 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

“This [is] my bed,” he further told AllHipHop. “If they allowed me to go to trial, I would have won my case. I would have beat my case. But they didn’t. OK, I understand that, right? My crime carries two, six, 11 [years], if I was guilty. They gave me–naturally, they going to give me the high term, right? So my past, who I am, definitely is going to make sure I get some time. And I’m fine with that. But you don’t have the right to double me up.”

He continued: “You don’t have the right to give me time and a half. You don’t have the right to not let me have a lawyer. So, I wasn’t pushing the envelope as hard at first because I know I got to do some time. But I’ve been gone for nine years, so I did my time already.” The comments come after Knight recently discussed the arrest of Keefe D in the killing of 2Pac. Knight told TMZ that he has no interest in testifying in the case.

