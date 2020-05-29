manslaughter
- MusicSuge Knight Says He Deserves Early Prison ReleaseSuge Knight has several issues with the way his 2015 hit-and-run case played out.By Cole Blake
- MusicTaxstone Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison Over Shooting Of Troy Ave's BodyguardTaxstone has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.By Cole Blake
- MusicMax B Says His Prison Sentence Is "Almost Over"Max B reflected on the end of his prison sentence in a new update from behind bars.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTaxstone Found Guilty In Manslaughter Case: DetailsTaxstone will be sentenced next month.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter ChargesThe 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeEx-Cop Aaron Dean Sentenced To Almost 12 Years In Prison For Fatally Shooting Atatiana JeffersonAaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 while she was in her home.By Jada Ojii
- CrimeThe Kidd Creole Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For Murder Of Homeless Man Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five member The Kidd Creole was handed down a 16-year prison sentence for first-degree manslaughter. By Aron A.
- GramRap Veteran Positive K Blasts TMZ For Using His Photo In Kidd Creole Manslaughter ReportThe "I Got a Man" icon was "humiliated" after TMZ used his picture in a report about Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five's Kidd Creole's conviction.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKidd Creole Of Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five Found Guilty Of Manslaughter: ReportIn 2017, the Hip Hop icon reportedly stabbed a homeless man to death after being approached late at night.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJennifer & James Crumbley Arraigned For Manslaughter Following Michigan Mass ShootingThe couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan, killed 4 students at Oxford High School.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSteven Victor Addresses Criticism Surrounding Pop Smoke's "Faith"Steven Victor speaks out after fans criticize Pop Smoke's new album "Faith."By Aron A.
- MusicNo Limit Rapper McKinley "Mac" Phipps Granted Parole After 20 Years In Prison: ReportHe was behind bars for a manslaughter conviction. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureObama Believes Chauvin Trial Jury "Did The Right Thing" But "Justice Requires Much More"Following Chauvin's guilty verdicts, former President Obama releases a statement about true accountability.By Erika Marie
- CrimeEx-Officer Kim Potter Charged With Manslaughter In Daunte Wright CaseKim Potter, the ex-officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Killing: Officer Charged With 3rd-Degree Murder & ManslaughterGeorge Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin in a now-viral video.By Alexander Cole