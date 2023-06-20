Taxstone has been sentenced to 35 years in prison over the 2016 shooting of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter. Judge Abraham Clott handed down the ruling in court on Tuesday. The court initially convicted the rapper and podcaster of manslaughter for the incident at Irving Plaza back in March.

In his defense, Taxstone blamed the incident on Troy Ave, claiming that he instigated a confrontation that led to the shooting. Taxstone argued that he only pulled out a gun because he already felt threatened.

Taxstone Gets 35 Years In Prison

VLOG 1: Just now 35 year sentence for Daryl Campbell aka Taxstone, he blamed it all on Troy Ave after 3 McFadder family members spoke. Longer VLOG 2 and story coming pic.twitter.com/DFRdMFm0m4 — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) June 20, 2023

Taxstone didn’t just kill McPhatter in the incident, he also wounded Troy Ave as well as two others. Troy Ave ended up suing the venue as well as Live Nation over lack of security. Some fans soon followed suit with lawsuits of their own. In addition to being hit with manslaughter in the first degree, Taxstone also got two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The judge handed out the ruling in consecutive sentences, resulting in a total of 35 years in prison.

At the time of Taxstone’s conviction, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement: “Daryl Campbell was convicted of killing a man and shooting three others during a tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue. In addition to seriously injuring his rival and killing his rival’s bodyguard, Mr. Campbell shot innocent bystanders and put hundreds of other lives at risk. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits this type of deadly violence.”

DJ Akademiks Provides Further Details

Breaking: Taxstone sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for aggravated assault (shooting) Troy Ave and manslaughter of Banga. The Judge gave him consecutive sentences and said it was 'appropriate' given the circumstances. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 20, 2023

Taxstone previously made headlines, earlier this week, for calling out Gunna in the wake of the release of his new album, A Gift & A Curse. In doing so, he accused the rapper of being a snitch. Be on the lookout throughout Tuesday and the coming days for more details regarding Taxstone’s sentencing as information is still emerging.

