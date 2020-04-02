taxstone
- MusicJoe Budden's Attacker Claims Taxstone Put Out A Hit On HimThe media personality had previously called Taxstone a "worker" on Gillie and Wallo's podcast, inspiring beef between them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeWho Is Taxstone? The Podcaster Sentenced To 35 Years In PrisonTaxstone helped usher in a new era in hip-hop media before he was convicted for the death of Ronald McPhatterson. By Aron A.
- MusicTroy Ave Trolls Taxstone After 35-Year Prison SentenceTroy Ave had jokes for Taxstone after he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.By Cole Blake
- MusicTaxstone Reacts To Prison Sentence: "I'm Not Doing 35"Taxstone responded to his lengthy prison sentence on Twitter, Tuesday,By Cole Blake
- MusicTaxstone Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison Over Shooting Of Troy Ave's BodyguardTaxstone has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.By Cole Blake
- MusicGunna "Told," Says Taxstone In His Take On Snitching AllegationsThe incarcerated podcaster let out some tweets to chime in on the conversation around Gunna's plea deal after his new album addresses these issues.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTroy Ave Speaks On Having To Go To Jail, Gives Graphic Details Of Taxstone ShootingTroy Ave spoke to Nick Cannon about the Irving Plaza shooting in 2016, and lamented the fact he still has to go to jail on Instagram even if he won against rival Taxstone in court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTaxstone Sentencing DelayedThe podcaster's sentencing date is now set for May 25 of this year, seven years after the shooting that landed him in jail in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTroy Ave Threatens TaxstoneAlthough the New York rapper threatened to expose Taxstone's lies, he said it would end up costing him more money if he sued him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTaxstone Slams Joe Budden's Treatment Of Rory & MalThe former rapper blasted the media personality for "manipulating" his former cohosts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTaxstone Calls Out N.O.R.E. For Combat Jack CommentsTaxstone isn't happy with N.O.R.E. for his recent comments on Combat Jack.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMaino Doesn't Like Troy Ave's Narrative About TaxstoneMaino explains that Taxstone wasn't looking for any trouble on the night of the 2016 Irving Plaza shooting. By Aron A.
- SongsTroy Ave Reacts To Taxstone Verdict On "Dear Hater I Won"On his new single, Troy Ave declares Taxstone an "underground rat." By Aron A.
- CrimeTaxstone Found Guilty In Manslaughter Case: DetailsTaxstone will be sentenced next month.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTroy Ave Drops New Taxstone Diss Track "Black Church"Taxstone will face 15 to life if convicted of second-degree murder.By Sabrina Morris
- CrimeTroy Ave Testifies At Taxstone's Murder TrialTroy Ave testified at Taxstone's murder trial on Monday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTroy Ave & Taxstone Beef Over Testifying In TrialTheir beef started when the former podcaster seemed to call Ave a "bozo" on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTaxstone Trial Begins, Troy Ave To TestifyThe long awaited trial is finally here, and Troy Ave has cooperated to testify.By Diya Singhvi
- BeefFunk Flex Addresses Taxstone’s Claim That He Paid 2 Men To Beat Up CharlamagneFunk Flex addressed Taxstone's accusation that he paid two men to beat up Charlamagne Tha God.By Cole Blake
- BeefEbro Responds To Taxstone's "Million Dollarz Worth Of Game" Comments, Explains His Issue With HimEbro goes off on Taxstone following the incarcerated podcast host's appearance on "Million Dollarz Worth of Game."By Rose Lilah
- GossipTaxstone Finally Has A Trial Date For Allegedly Killing Troy Ave's BodyguardTaxstone will be standing trial for allegedly murdering Troy Ave's bodyguard during a shooting at Irving Plaza.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTaxstone Shares Disheartening Message Describing Riker's Island During COVID-19Taxstone is currently locked up in Riker's Island, and fearful of what might happen there with COVID-19.By Rose Lilah