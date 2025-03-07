Taxstone Hit With Contraband Charges At Brooklyn Prison Where Diddy Is Awaiting Trial

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn recently cracked down on an alleged contraband scheme, which allegedly roped in a famous face. Authorities recently charged Taxstone with smuggling contraband as part of an eight-inmate bust for smuggling or possession, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. They announced this on Thursday (March 6) and folks immediately recognized this prison as the same one that houses Diddy as he awaits his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. However, we want to make it clear that the Bad Boy mogul has no link to this situation at press time.

Diddy aside, a former correctional officer at MDC Brooklyn allegedly tried to smuggle various contraband items, such as cigarettes and marijuana, into the jail. Other recent charges against inmates include violent assaults and fraud, although it's unclear if they actually relate to these new Taxstone accusations, real name Daryl Campbell. Authorities accused him of conspiring with five other inmates to smuggle various banned items into MDC Brooklyn between April and June of 2024. "In several voice recordings found on [a contraband cell phone], Campbell explained his method of throwing a ‘line’ out of a window of MDC-Brooklyn for a co-conspirator on the outside to ‘hook’ or attach contraband, which could then be pulled back inside," a press release alleged.

Why Is Taxstone In Jail With Diddy?

"On June 30, 2024, [Ian] Diez, [Jonathan] Guerrero, [Abel] Mora, and [Mayovanex] Rodriguez attempted to execute Campbell’s scheme by pulling a rope through the window of the recreation room in their housing area. At the other end of that rope, correctional officers found what appeared to be suboxone, marijuana, a scalpel, a phone charger, lighters, and cigarettes," it continued. Taxstone is serving a 35-year sentence for shooting Troy Ave's bodyguard. In fact, he received an additional 10-year federal sentence related to gun charges.