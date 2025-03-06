Diddy Prosecutors Ordered To Disclose Two Alleged Victims’ Identities As Trial Looms

Diddy's legal battle continues as he sits behind bars in Brooklyn. The mogul was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also been hit with several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other types of abuse. He's currently awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May.

His legal team is preparing for what's to come, and recently, the judge overseeing the case ordered prosecutors to provide them with the names of two alleged victims. According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, they must do so by March 10, which is 11 days earlier than they had planned. The alleged victims' identities will reportedly be for "attorney eyes only." The judge's latest order comes shortly after prosecutors fired back amid Diddy's accusation that one of the counts in his indictment is racially motivated. Acting United States District Attorney Matthew Podolsky insisted that race played “no role whatsoever” in the charges.

Diddy Allegations

It also comes just a few days after Diddy was hit with a seven-plaintiff lawsuit by Billie Cummings, Ian Fearon, Latasha Forbes, Amad Jenkins, Laquay Applewhite, Fallon Matthews, and an anonymous woman. They accuse him of sexual assault, and claim that their alleged attacks took place between 1994 and 2014. Allegedly, he assaulted one victim during a Biggie Smalls music video shoot. Another alleges she was assaulted during a Making The Band audition. So far, Diddy has denied nearly all of the allegations made against him. This excludes the 2016 assault of his ex Cassie, which was captured by security cameras and released last year.