Diddy Prosecutors Ordered To Disclose Two Alleged Victims’ Identities As Trial Looms

BY Caroline Fisher 351 Views
Diddy Alleged Victims Identities Hip Hop News
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite the mountain of allegations Diddy is currently facing, his team appears confident that they will prevail in court.

Diddy's legal battle continues as he sits behind bars in Brooklyn. The mogul was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also been hit with several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other types of abuse. He's currently awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May.

His legal team is preparing for what's to come, and recently, the judge overseeing the case ordered prosecutors to provide them with the names of two alleged victims. According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, they must do so by March 10, which is 11 days earlier than they had planned. The alleged victims' identities will reportedly be for "attorney eyes only." The judge's latest order comes shortly after prosecutors fired back amid Diddy's accusation that one of the counts in his indictment is racially motivated. Acting United States District Attorney Matthew Podolsky insisted that race played “no role whatsoever” in the charges.

Diddy Allegations

It also comes just a few days after Diddy was hit with a seven-plaintiff lawsuit by Billie Cummings, Ian Fearon, Latasha Forbes, Amad Jenkins, Laquay Applewhite, Fallon Matthews, and an anonymous woman. They accuse him of sexual assault, and claim that their alleged attacks took place between 1994 and 2014. Allegedly, he assaulted one victim during a Biggie Smalls music video shoot. Another alleges she was assaulted during a Making The Band audition. So far, Diddy has denied nearly all of the allegations made against him. This excludes the 2016 assault of his ex Cassie, which was captured by security cameras and released last year.

In addition to that lawsuit, Diddy is facing one from former Da Band member Sara Rivers. She accuses him of sexual harassment. Universal Music, MTV, Janice Combs, Bad Boy employees, and more are also listed as defendants. “This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs," his team told People. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. With the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act expiring tomorrow, it’s clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute, meritless claims. Mr. Combs remains confident he will prevail in court.”

