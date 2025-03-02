Diddy Hit With Seven-Plaintiff Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Assaulting Minor At Biggie Smalls Video Shoot

Diddy hasn't received too many recent updates in his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and more, but his civil lawsuits continue to mount every day. According to AllHipHop, seven plaintiffs filed a new lawsuit in New York on Friday (February 28) accusing him of various instances of sexual assault. It is unclear whether or not there's any connection between these individuals or their legal representation, but it seems like their claims presumably fall under protection from time restrictions as part of the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which was amended in 2022 to allow for this.

Furthermore, the accusers are Billie Cummings, Ian Fearon, Latasha Forbes, Amad Jenkins, Laquay Applewhite, Fallon Matthews, and an anonymous woman. Their allegations of Diddy's sexual assault of them range from 1994 to 2014. They paint an alleged picture of extortion, coercion, force, and abuse in these incidents, all stemming from Sean Combs' industry power. For example, Cummings claims that, when she was between 14 and 15, he sexually assaulted her at a Biggie Smalls video shoot.

When Will Diddy's Trial Start?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Forbes alleges that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her at the Bad Boy offices when she was 17. Fearon claims he forced him to perform oral sex on him in his apartment in 2003, Applewhite claims he groped and assaulted her at a Miami event, Jenkins made similar claims about a Florida Bad Boy event in the mid-2000s, and Matthews alleges he assaulted him in 2014 in Illinois. As for the Jane Doe, she claims that Puff drugged and sexually assaulted her during a Making The Band audition. In addition, this lawsuit accuses former Bad Boy executive Kristina Khorram of cooperating with him to hide his alleged misdeeds and implicates the major record labels (Sony, Warner, and Universal) for allegedly ignoring these alleged abuses.