More Than A Cut, Diddy's Barber Claims Mogul Sexually Assaulted Him In New Lawsuit

Diddy's legal drama continues to grow after a Harlem Barber accuses the mogul of sexually assaulting him in 1997.

Diddy faces another serious legal battle as a former Harlem barber accuses him of sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed in New York City, alleges the incident occurred in a recording studio in 1997. Identified as John Doe in court documents, the barber claims Puffy assaulted him after a night of drinking and smoking marijuana. The allegations add to the hip-hop mogul’s mounting legal troubles, which already include sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

AllHipHop dropped the exclusive on the lawsuit. Doe was a well-known figure in Harlem’s music scene, cutting hair for industry heavyweights, including Combs. Their connection extended beyond barber and client; they had mutual friends, one of whom worked security for Bad Boy Records. At the studio, the evening took a disturbing turn. After others left, Doe and Diddy remained, drinking and smoking. In the lawsuit, the barber claims drugs in his drink. He became unconscious. Overcome with confusion and anger, he confronted Diddy, demanding an explanation. Combs and legal team have not commented on the latest lawsuit. Combs is in the MDC Brooklyn with trial beginning in May. If found guilty, the mogul faces life imprisonment.

What Did Diddy Allegedly Do During A 1997 Studio Session?

John Doe claims he was shaken and enraged, even considering attacking Puff Daddy. Instead, he accepted $1,000 in cash, which he saw as an attempt to silence him, and left the studio in shock. In the lawsuit, Doe recalls confiding in the mutual friend who introduced him to Diddy that night. Instead of support, he was met with indifference. The friend allegedly brushed off his concerns, casually referring to Diddy with a dismissive slur.

For years, rumors swirled about Combs’s sexuality in Harlem’s inner circles, but Doe insists this was not gossip—it was a violent act. Combs has denied all allegations. His legal team calls the lawsuit a baseless attempt to damage his reputation. The latest lawsuit joins others that claim the mogul sexually assaulted them between 1996 and 1997.

