Diddy's Lawyer Alleges That Diddy's Hostile Treatment Is Racially Motivated

The feds have not played nice with the mogul.

Diddy's fame and fortune has not helped him as of late. The Bad Boy founder has been treated with hostility by the federal officers who arrested and the courts. He has been denied bail twice, and been relegated to the hostile Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has tried tirelessly to improve his client's conditions. He's tried several different media spins, and how he's claiming that Diddy is being unjustly prosecuted on the basis of his skin color.

Agnifilo is one of the talking heads who appear in the new TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. As the title suggests, the doc details the legal proceedings that have played out over the last few weeks. Agnifilo alleged that the feds targeted his client because he is a "successful Black man." The lawyer makes the unfounded claim that the feds have been after Diddy for years. He suggests that Diddy was clean on the business and tax side of things, so law enforcement turned towards the bedroom. Marc Agnifilo even pointed to the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams to support his theory.

Agnifilo Claims Diddy Has Been A Fed Target For Years

Mayor Adams was indicted on federal charges on September 25. The politician attempted to frame his indictment as a consequence of his skin color. As he prepared to speak in front of a crowd on Thursday, however, a man in the crowd called him out. "This is not a black thing," the man yelled. "This is a YOU thing, Eric Adams. Your policies are anti-Black. You are a disgrace to all Black people in this city…" The clip quickly went viral. The exchange certainly does little to support the "racism against Diddy" claims. Ironically, Adams was the man who gave Diddy a key to the city in 2023.