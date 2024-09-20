Diddy Allegedly Placed On Suicide Watch While Awaiting Trial

Things are getting dire for Mr. Combs.

Diddy's predicament is getting progressively worse. The Bad Boy founder has been denied bail, twice. He's been sent to Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center to await his trial, and sources have reported to People Magazine that the situation is not ideal. Diddy has allegedly been placed on suicide watch at the detention center. It's not yet known how long the mogul has been on suicide watch. It has been alleged, however, that Diddy is in "shock" following his arrest.

The sources at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center have claimed that Diddy is not suicidal, but is merely being place on suicide watch as a preventative measure. According to People Magazine, however, the suicide rate among inmates at MDC is alarmingly high. The outlet reports that the detention center is often understaffed, and Diddy's legal team raised this concern in court. "Earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered," the team asserted. "At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years." Evidently, the argument did not sway the court.

Diddy Was Placed On Watch As A Preventative Measure

This is not the first time concerns about Diddy's safety have been raised. A former warden at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center told TMZ that the mogul's life could be at risk. He alleged that several inmates at MDC would consider it a "badge of honor" to take out the celebrity. The outlet also provided details on Diddy's current living conditions. The Bad Boy founder will have a 6 am wake up call, one hour of rec time, and three meals a day. The good news is that Diddy won't be in general population, so the ex warden's concerns are minimized. The bad news is that the mogul will have to wait until gen pop is given their food, so the meals won't exactly be fresh.