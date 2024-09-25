Diddy Allegedly Refuses To Eat In Prison For Fear Of Getting Poisoned

Diddy is reportedly paranoid.

The Diddy prison experience is not improving. In fact, all reports suggest that the disgraced mogul is having an increasingly worse experience with each day. A former inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Diddy is being held, spoke about the mogul's increased paranoia. He claims that Diddy is refusing to eat the meals that the prison is preparing for him due to his fear of poisoning. Worse still, the inmate in question alleges that Diddy's fears are somewhat warranted.

Larry Levine is the inmate, and he shared his alleged insight with News Nation. He told the outlet that Diddy believes he has a target on his back. Furthermore, Levine notes that tampering with an inmate's food is fairly easy. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers," he stated. "This could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money." Levine credits his information to a "source" he has within the Metropolitan Detention Center. He also noted that Diddy's paranoia is getting worse.

Diddy Is Reportedly 'Paranoid' About CO Tampering

"He's really, really paranoid," the former inmate told News Nation. "He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe." Larry Levine is not the first man who has suggested Diddy is less than safe at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Cameron Lindsay, a former MDC warden, told TMZ that several inmates would view Diddy as having a target on his back. Given how famous Diddy is, an inmate would be able to command a lot of respect for hypothetically taking him out. At least, according to Lindsay. The former warden alleged that many would consider the mogul's killing a "badge of honor."