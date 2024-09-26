Diddy Is Not Refusing Prison Meals Due To Poisoning Concerns, Source Alleges

DJ Khaled Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Sean Combs speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Apparently, Diddy is eating normally behind bars.

Earlier this month, Diddy was arrested in New York City and has remained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since. He's been hit with various sex trafficking and racketeering charges and could face a minimum of 15 years behind bars if convicted, or a maximum of life. This week, it was also reported that the mogul's time behind bars may not be going so well.

A former federal inmate told News Nation that Diddy was allegedly worried about being poisoned, and was avoiding meals because of it. "He's really, really paranoid," he alleged. "He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe."

Source Insists Diddy Isn't "Paranoid" Behind Bars, Despite Rumors

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

A source close to Diddy recently chatted with TMZ, however, telling the outlet that there's no truth to these allegations. According to them, he's eating normally in prison, just like the other inmates. They also claim that he's not receiving special treatment. This appears to be good news for the Bad Boy Records founder, who has a long legal battle ahead of him. While participating in TMZ's upcoming documentary The Downfall Of Diddy: The Indictment, his attorney Marc Agnifilo told the outlet he's planning to testify once his federal case goes to trial.

"He has his story," Agnifilo told the outlet. "And he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way that he can tell it, in real time. And it’s a human story, it’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak." What do you think of a source alleging that Diddy is eating like any other inmate in prison? What about outlets previously alleging that he was avoiding meals out of fear of being poisoned? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

