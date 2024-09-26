Reginald VelJohnson Shuts Down Rumor He Slept With Diddy: “Get A Life”

BYCaroline Fisher966 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 25, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Reginald VelJohnson is seen at the "Dancing With The Stars" rehearsal studios on September 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
VelJohnson didn't mince words.

Earlier this year, comedian Luce Cannon alleged that he once walked in on Diddy having sex with none other than Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson. Of course, the unfounded rumor spread like wildfire. It even prompted big reactions from the likes of 50 Cent, Charlamagne Tha God, Andrew Shulz, and more. According to VelJohnson, however, there's absolutely zero truth to the story.

Recently, TMZ Hip Hop spotted him leaving Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in LA. They took the opportunity to ask him to weigh in on the rumor. He didn't mince words, making it clear that he's not a fan of the salacious headlines featuring his name. "That's all bullsh*t," he explained. "I don't know that man, never met him before. I wish him well though." As for what he had to say to those spreading the rumors, he told them all to "get a life."

Read More: Costco Claims They Don’t Sell Baby Oil After Diddy’s Lawyer’s Explanation

Reginald VelJohnson Confirms That Wild Diddy Rumors Are Total "Bullsh*t"

Of course, VelJohnson's response comes shortly after Diddy was arrested in New York City following months of lawsuits and shocking allegations. He's facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and recently, his attorney Marc Agnifilo confirmed that he plans to take the stand when the case goes to trial. “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo says in the upcoming TMZ Studios documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. “I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video. So I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us.” 

Currently, the Bad Boy Records founder is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. What do you think of Reginald VelJohnson's response to rumors that he slept with Diddy? Are you surprised that he seemed offended by them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Accuses Diddy Of "Grooming" Her Looks Obsessively On "Making The Band"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...