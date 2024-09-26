Reginald VelJohnson Shuts Down Rumor He Slept With Diddy: “Get A Life”

VelJohnson didn't mince words.

Earlier this year, comedian Luce Cannon alleged that he once walked in on Diddy having sex with none other than Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson. Of course, the unfounded rumor spread like wildfire. It even prompted big reactions from the likes of 50 Cent, Charlamagne Tha God, Andrew Shulz, and more. According to VelJohnson, however, there's absolutely zero truth to the story.

Recently, TMZ Hip Hop spotted him leaving Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in LA. They took the opportunity to ask him to weigh in on the rumor. He didn't mince words, making it clear that he's not a fan of the salacious headlines featuring his name. "That's all bullsh*t," he explained. "I don't know that man, never met him before. I wish him well though." As for what he had to say to those spreading the rumors, he told them all to "get a life."

Reginald VelJohnson Confirms That Wild Diddy Rumors Are Total "Bullsh*t"

Of course, VelJohnson's response comes shortly after Diddy was arrested in New York City following months of lawsuits and shocking allegations. He's facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and recently, his attorney Marc Agnifilo confirmed that he plans to take the stand when the case goes to trial. “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo says in the upcoming TMZ Studios documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. “I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video. So I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us.”