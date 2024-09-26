Aubrey O'Day Accuses Diddy Of "Grooming" Her Looks Obsessively On "Making The Band"

Aubrey O'Day continues to rally against Diddy's alleged misconduct.

Aubrey O'Day is still making her disdain for Diddy very clear amid his federal indictment and various lawsuits of misconduct against him. Moreover, she's choosing to further open up about her experiences as part of Danity Kane and the show Making The Band. According to the Daily Mail, the singer and TV personality appeared on Renee Graziano's "Crysis Queen" podcast and claimed that the Bad Boy mogul "groomed" her. However, it's important to note that her explanation refers more literally to the physical act of grooming someone to look a certain way, not sexual grooming to normalize sexual abuse.

"With Diddy, I saw multiple real things, sides of him," Aubrey O'Day reportedly shared on the podcast. "I don’t know who I was even talking to, who was sober... There was always an element of something going on. He’s on camera saying how much he hates it. Then he’s off camera telling me all the ways that I needed to be groomed properly. Like, down to my toenails. I was sent out of a studio session one time because my toes weren’t polished properly.

Aubrey O'Day Claims Diddy Groomed Her

"After coming off of Diddy, there’s not many people you can go into a room with and get that type of high from," Aubrey O'Day continued, claiming that Sean Combs called her "the looker" of Danity Kane. "Grooming is a process, they don’t just abuse you on day one. They make you feel like you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited and then once they’ve got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways. It’s like the military. They break you down and build you back up into the soldier they need you to be for the country they need you to be fighting for."

These last comments do hint at unverified claims of sexual grooming. Concerning the federal indictment against Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, Aubrey O'Day reportedly had this to say. "There is a lot more crazy s**t. As this unfolds, more people will be heard." Meanwhile, we will see what other responses, allegations, and legal developments emerge next in this saga.

