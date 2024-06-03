Aubrey O'Day Felt "No Vindication" After Seeing Diddy's Abuse Video

BYCole Blake
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 17, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Aubrey O'Day visits SiriusXM Studios on November 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Aubrey O'Day says there is no vindication for victims.

Aubrey O'Day says she feels "no vindication" following the release of security footage appearing to show Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016. She discussed the viral clip during an interview with Page Six at Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS cover launch party on Saturday. O'Day famously signed to Combs’ Bad Boy Records as a member of Danity Kane in the 2000s.

“There’s no vindication for anyone to have,” she told the outlet. “Sadly, if you’re a victim of anyone at any point in time in life, this will ring true to you: There’s no such thing as vindication. It never goes away. It’s never better. And even when people are exposed, it doesn’t take away the experience. I suppose [being vindicated] gives you more credibility. But if you believe in yourself, anyone else’s belief in you doesn’t really matter much anyway. So, no, I don’t feel that."

Aubrey O'Day Attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Singer Aubrey O'Day attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on June 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

O'Day also theorized that the incident wasn't the first time Diddy was violent. “Did you watch the video that was released?” she says. “How many more of those do you think there are? Do you think that was the first time that that happened or the first person?" CNN was the first outlet to publish footage of the apparent assault, in which Diddy throws Cassie to the ground and kicks her. In the days after its release, Diddy came forward with an apology video. O'Day also criticized that move on X (formerly Twitter) afterward. "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did," she wrote at the time.

Cassie originally sued Diddy back in 2023, accusing him of physical abuse, and the two quickly settled the following day. Be on the lookout for further updates on Aubrey O'Day on HotNewHipHop.

