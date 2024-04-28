Diddy Gave Artists Publishing Rights In Exchange For Silence, Aubrey O’Day Alleges

Aubrey O'Day has been a vocal critic of Diddy for years now, and in a recent interview, she made even more shocking allegations against the mogul. The interview was conducted for TMZ's new documentary, The Downfall of Diddy, which is set to premiere on Tubi today (April 28). During her conversation with the outlet, the Danity Kane performer discussed Diddy giving all of his artists rights to their old music. According to her, she speculated that something was suspicious back in September when it happened, and is glad she didn't agree.

Allegedly, Diddy had artists sign NDAs as part of the deal, preventing them from speaking out about their experiences at Bad Boy Records. Moreover, O'Day claims that the amount she'd get in exchange for not sharing her story was wildly low, just a few cents over $300. Nowadays, considering all of the legal trouble he's dealing with, she's surely more grateful than ever that she turned it down.

Aubrey O'Day Discusses Diddy In New TMZ Doc

Aubrey O'Day has been raising red flags when it comes to Puff for a long time now, and claims that she has a lot of alleged dirt on the mogul. After her ex Donald Trump Jr. discussed Diddy during his interview with DJ Akademiks, she was sure to remind her followers of that on Twitter/X. Trump Jr. alleged that an ex-partner of his told him Kim Porter was afraid of Diddy before her death.

"Just to be clear.. my long term EX @DonaldJTrumpJr went on @Akademiks to discuss my EX boss diddy & the conspiracies behind Kim Porter’s death," she wrote. "I keep telling you all.. I am in the CENTER of REALLY knowing ALL the information, and ALWAYS have been. [...] The EXpose hasn’t even STARTED." What do you think of Aubrey O'Day accusing Diddy of offering artists publishing rights in exchange for silence? Are you looking forward to hearing what else she has to say in TMZ's doc, The Downfall of Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

