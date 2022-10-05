Bad Boy Records
- Pop CultureSean Combs Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar DiddyWe're taking a look at Diddy's journey from newspaper vendor to billionaire. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicHarve Pierre, Codefendant, Calls Diddy Lawsuits "Disgusting" & "Desperate"One of the various lawsuits against Sean Combs claims that the former Bad Boy president also sexually assaulted the plaintiff.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden's Roast Of B5 Gets Response From Group Member Dustin MichaelThe podcaster and rapper clowned the group for never getting their publishing rights from Diddy and Bad Boy Records.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicShyne's Self-Titled Bad Boy Records Debut Album Turns 23The rapper turned politician has had one hell of a life since his debut album dropped in 2000.By Demi Phillips
- MusicKing Combs Wants To Sample More Classic Bad Boy Records Amid Laziness DebateDo you think that it would be too easy for him to take from his father's work, or is it fair game for him to join today's sampling trends?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFaith Evans: 7 Of The R&B Icon's Best HitsFrom her timeless collaborations, to her successful solo singles.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWho Is Mase? Bad Boy Hitmaker & Hip Hop MinisterFrom a multi-decade long beef with Diddy to becoming a minister, we're looking back on the career on rapper Mase. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G.'s Biggest HitsTo celebrate Biggie's birthday, we're taking a look at the biggest hits from Notorious B.I.G's short yet impactful discography. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentDiddy "Verzuz" Jermaine Dupri: 10 Must-Hear SongsThe Bad Boy and So So Def Verzuz is finally happening. But, what songs are we going to hear?By Brandon Simmons
- Original ContentRemembering Rap Icon Craig Mack On His BirthdayCelebrate rapper Craig Mack's birthday and legacy, exploring his beginnings, Bad Boy Records success, and lasting impact on hip-hop.By HNHH Staff
- MusicDiddy's Reign: Best Bad Boy Records HitsDiddy had a pretty good roster over at Bad Boy & they ran the 90s to early 2000s. Let's take a look at some of the label's best songs. By Brandon Simmons
- Original Content10 Biggest Bad Boy Records Artists of All TimeHere's a look at some of the biggest artists in Bad Boy Record's illustrious history.
By Josh Megson
- Hip-Hop HistoryConsequence Almost Signed To Diddy Until Q-Tip IntervenedDiddy wanted to sign Consequence to Bad Boy but Q-Tip had other plans in mind.By Aron A.
- MusicSo So Def & Bad Boy To Compete In VERZUZ BattleJermaine Dupri confirmed their battle.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMase Responds To Diddy's Claim About Owing Him $3 MillionMase brought up Diddy's mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3MilThe former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters.By Erika Marie