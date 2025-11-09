Kirk Burrowes Targets Diddy's Mom Janice Combs Again Over Bad Boy Stock

Bad Boy cofounder Kirk Burrowes alleges that Diddy's mother Janice Combs falsely took over Burrowes' company shares and lied about repayment.

Diddy and his mother Janice Combs have faced a few legal battles amid the former's scandals, but they were able to get out of a RICO suit. However, they have another challenge to face, as Bad Boy Entertainment cofounder Kirk Burrowes sued Janice for allegedly taking control of his 25 percent stake in the company.

Burrowes' allegations also claimed that the 1996 deal in which Sean Combs allegedly threatened him to sign his shares over also included a 15 percent profit share. According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Nolan Strong, he filed a revised complaint in court. Burrowes alleges that he learned of Janice Combs' alleged misdeeds in 2024, accusing her of asking for his banking details between 2019 and 2021 with no real intention to pay him back.

Diddy's mother denied the allegations against her, claiming that this case has no legal basis due to an expired statute of limitations. She denied being a significant part of Bad Boy business dealings and claimed that this is a transparent effort to revive two previously failed lawsuits. Still, Kirk Burrowes claims he has the proof to back his allegations up.

We will see how the court rules on this matter, which represents a long-standing dispute within Bad Boy Entertainment. Burrowes attempted to get his money back before to no avail, and a dismissal with prejudice here would subject him to punishment if he refiles complaints against Janice Combs.

Furthermore, if this new complaint falls through, it could mark the end of these efforts. But anything could happen, so we will have to be patient and see what a judge decides.

Elsewhere, Diddy is facing unrelated accusations in prison that are adding onto his already tumultuous past few years. Following promises in court to stay sober after breaking his 25-year-plus habits, authorities at FCI Fort Dix allegedly caught him drinking homemade alcohol.

Puff's team denied these reports via a social media statement, emphasizing that his commitment is to being a better man for his family. Janice Combs supported him all throughout this process, and we will see if she emerges victorious here.

