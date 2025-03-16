Gene Deal Claims Diddy Had A Relationship With Ex-Bad Boy Record's President Kirk Burrowes

Gene Deal, a former bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs, has offered startling insight into the mogul’s relationship with Kirk Burrowes, co-founder and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment. Deal’s revelations come as Burrowes pursues legal action against Diddy, accusing him of coercion, sexual harassment, and physical aggression. Deal made claims that the mogul and Kirk Burrowes had a romantic relationship while speaking to Art of Dialogue.

While Diddy has never admitted to a relationship with Burrowes, Deal shared his accounts with them together. He also claimed Burrowes privately shared disturbing accounts of Diddy’s alleged mistreatment of his own mother. According to Deal, Burrowes recounted an incident in which Diddy slapped Janice Combs. Deal expressed disbelief at the revelation, describing his shock upon hearing the claim. These allegations add to the growing legal turmoil surrounding Diddy. Burrowes' lawsuit accuses him of threats, blackmail, and intimidation to force the surrender of his 25% stake in Bad Boy Entertainment. The complaint also details years of alleged sexual harassment and physical abuse.

Diddy Ex-President Kirk Burrowes

Deal’s account, combined with Burrowes’ lawsuit, casts a harsh light on Diddy’s personal and professional conduct. The claims have reignited conversations about power dynamics within Bad Boy Entertainment and the treatment of those who built its legacy. Diddy has denied all allegations. As legal proceedings continue, more details may surface, further shaping public perception of his inner circle. The lawsuit underscores the complex relationships within the music industry, where influence and loyalty often intertwine with conflict and control.