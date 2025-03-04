Diddy Accused Of Fleeing L.A. In The Trunk Of A Police Car While Panicking After Biggie Smalls' Death

Diddy is being accused of secretly escaping from Los Angeles in the trunk of a police car after the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes made the allegations in a lawsuit against his former business partner. He is accusing him of alleged sexual harassment, coercion, intimidation and more.
Kirk Burrowes claims Diddy panicked after the attack and went to music industry fixer Clarence Avant for help. As caught by AllHipHop, Burrowes alleges he was “reportedly transported to a private airport via the trunk of a police cruiser, allowing him to leave the city undetected as local gangs searched downtown Los Angeles for him.” The lawsuit calls him out for “false, performative grief” following the incident as well. In reality, the lawsuit alleges, Diddy and his attorney, Kenneth Meiseles, pressured Burrowes into giving them Wallace’s final business contract so they could alter it, giving Diddy “a 100% interest in Wallace’s works.”
Diddy Lawsuits Update
Kirk Burrowes is also alleging that Diddy forced him to relinquish his 25% ownership stake in Bad Boy Entertainment under threat of physical violence. Burrowes is already taking legal action against Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, with the same complaint. He alleges Diddy once barged into his office with a baseball bat and demanded he sign over his shares. He says he has “irrefutable evidence” that Janice “secretly received and unlawfully [assumed] control of [his] 25% ownership stake in BBE.”
Kirk Burrowes lawsuit against Diddy arrives as numerous alleged victims have been filing complaints against the Bad Boy mogul in New York, where the Gender Motivated Violence Act is about to expire. Diddy is currently residing behind bars in Brooklyn on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial for that case will be kicking off in May. He's already pled not guilty and denied all of the allegations against him.
