Diddy Accused Of Fleeing L.A. In The Trunk Of A Police Car While Panicking After Biggie Smalls' Death

Diddy is being accused of secretly escaping from Los Angeles in the trunk of a police car after the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes made the allegations in a lawsuit against his former business partner. He is accusing him of alleged sexual harassment, coercion, intimidation and more.

Kirk Burrowes claims Diddy panicked after the attack and went to music industry fixer Clarence Avant for help. As caught by AllHipHop, Burrowes alleges he was “reportedly transported to a private airport via the trunk of a police cruiser, allowing him to leave the city undetected as local gangs searched downtown Los Angeles for him.” The lawsuit calls him out for “false, performative grief” following the incident as well. In reality, the lawsuit alleges, Diddy and his attorney, Kenneth Meiseles, pressured Burrowes into giving them Wallace’s final business contract so they could alter it, giving Diddy “a 100% interest in Wallace’s works.”

Sean Combs' children King Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila. Combs hold hands as they leave the federal court after Sean. Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Kirk Burrowes is also alleging that Diddy forced him to relinquish his 25% ownership stake in Bad Boy Entertainment under threat of physical violence. Burrowes is already taking legal action against Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, with the same complaint. He alleges Diddy once barged into his office with a baseball bat and demanded he sign over his shares. He says he has “irrefutable evidence” that Janice “secretly received and unlawfully [assumed] control of [his] 25% ownership stake in BBE.”