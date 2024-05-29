Diddy Was "Jealous" Of 2Pac & The Notorious B.I.G.'s Friendship: Report

Kirk Burrowes, a co-founding partner and former president of Bad Boy, says Sean "Diddy" Combs was always "jealous" of the initial friendship between 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. Speaking with Rolling Stone, he claimed that Combs was fond of 'Pac but the feeling wasn't mutual. Instead, the legendary West Coast rapper was more interested in bonding with Biggie. "There was someone on the sidelines, jealous," Burrowes remarked of Diddy.

Rolling Stone corroborated the feelings when speaking with hip-hop photographer Monique Bunn. “Pac didn’t have any kind of respect for Puff,” Bunn said, adding that 'Pac viewed Combs as a “corny executive.” Burrowes also explained that the Bad Boy crew studied 'Pac's hit song, “I Get Around,” as an inspiration for finding mainstream hip-hop success.

Read More: Diddy Released Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" To Fuel Tupac Feud, Ex-Bad Boy President Says

2Pac & The Notorious B.I.G. Perform In New York City

NEW YORK - JULY 23: (L-R) Rappers The Notorious BIG, Tupac Shakur and Redman backstage at a Tupac Shakur performance at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993, in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Rolling Stone's piece on the disgraced music executive, the outlet reports on a new allegation stemming from Diddy's time at Howard University. They cite a friend of Diddy's college girlfriend who recalled a particularly violent incident. They claimed Diddy showed up “belligerent” outside of their dorm and "screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she [the girlfriend] came downstairs," at which point, Diddy allegedly beat her “all over the place" with a belt and was “screaming at the top of his lungs.” They spoke with multiple other alumni who claimed to have witnessed the alleged incident.

Rolling Stone Investigates Diddy

Diddy's lawyer, Jonathan Davis, labeled the outlet's sources "unreliable" in a response to a request for comment on the story. The new allegations come after CNN published a video of Diddy assaulting Cassie back in 2016. He has since apologized for that incident. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Diddy For Hitting Cassie, Reveals Worst Part Of The Assault Video

[Via]