Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Diddy For Hitting Cassie, Reveals Worst Part Of The Assault Video

BYCole Blake35 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Rapper, Boosie reacts while court side during the New York Knicks game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Boosie Badazz labeled Diddy "sick" in response to the footage of him appearing to kick Cassie.

Boosie Badazz went off on Diddy for being a "sick" individual during a new interview with VladTV. While the two were discussing the viral security footage of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel back in 2016, he explained that the type of violence he showed is never justifiable.

When Vlad mentioned that Diddy chasing after Cassie was the worst part of the situation in his mind, Boosie took a different opinion. "That's not the bad part, him chasing her down. Him kicking her on that ground, like, you kick somebody in the face, you're motherf*cking-- you sick man. A woman, you sick bro," Boosie said. "I was pissed. I was like, 'Damn, Diddy.'"

Read More: Boosie Badazz Shares Hot Take On Cassie's Diddy Lawsuit

Diddy & Cassie Attend Gala In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

After Vlad elaborated on his opinion on the matter, Boosie continued: "Man, all you gotta do is restrain the woman. Grab them hands and hold them hands down. I don't think a woman can make you mad enough to do that, I don't think nothing can make you mad enough to-- That was some sick sh*t... I think when you do something like that, that's not the first time. That's got to be, it's a pattern man. It's just like when you whoop a n***a ass or get in a fight with n****s. You get better and better." Check out his full comments on the situation below.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Diddy Appearing To Assault Cassie

CNN first published the footage earlier this month. Within days, Diddy shared a video of himself apologizing for the incident. Additionally, he claimed he's been getting professional help to better himself. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Questions Why Diddy's Friends Aren't Speaking Up

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
MTV Sucker Free Presents Lil Boosie And FantasiaMusicBoosie Badazz Shares Hot Take On Cassie's Diddy Lawsuit4.1K
"Hollywood Hearts" Atlanta PremiereMusicBenzino Calls Out The Black Community For Not Supporting Diddy5.1K
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story"MusicDiddy's Former Assistant Wasn't "Surprised" By Alleged Assault Video4.0K
2023 One Music Festival - Day 2MusicBoosie Badazz Questions Why Diddy's Friends Aren't Speaking Up9.8K