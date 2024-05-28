Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Diddy For Hitting Cassie, Reveals Worst Part Of The Assault Video

Boosie Badazz went off on Diddy for being a "sick" individual during a new interview with VladTV. While the two were discussing the viral security footage of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel back in 2016, he explained that the type of violence he showed is never justifiable.

When Vlad mentioned that Diddy chasing after Cassie was the worst part of the situation in his mind, Boosie took a different opinion. "That's not the bad part, him chasing her down. Him kicking her on that ground, like, you kick somebody in the face, you're motherf*cking-- you sick man. A woman, you sick bro," Boosie said. "I was pissed. I was like, 'Damn, Diddy.'"

Diddy & Cassie Attend Gala In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

After Vlad elaborated on his opinion on the matter, Boosie continued: "Man, all you gotta do is restrain the woman. Grab them hands and hold them hands down. I don't think a woman can make you mad enough to do that, I don't think nothing can make you mad enough to-- That was some sick sh*t... I think when you do something like that, that's not the first time. That's got to be, it's a pattern man. It's just like when you whoop a n***a ass or get in a fight with n****s. You get better and better." Check out his full comments on the situation below.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Diddy Appearing To Assault Cassie

CNN first published the footage earlier this month. Within days, Diddy shared a video of himself apologizing for the incident. Additionally, he claimed he's been getting professional help to better himself. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

