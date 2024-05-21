Charleston White Accepts Diddy’s Apology, Doesn’t Think He Deserves Jail Time

Charleston White doesn't want to see Diddy behind bars.

Charleston White doesn’t understand why fans are calling for Diddy to face criminal charges after CNN published footage of him appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel back in 2016. Discussing his apology on social media, White accepted what he had to say about going to therapy and bettering himself.

In one post, he argued that Cassie stayed with Diddy for years without leaving. "If I'm spending all that money on you, don't tell me what I do to you," he said. In a later video, he added: "She wanted some money. Obviously, she didn't want Puffy to go jail. Why are y'all wishin' jail on Puffy? Not one time did that girl call the police on P. Diddy, Sean Combs, Brother Love. Not one time. I know a lot of relationships, all they do is fight and f**k, f**k and fight. Sometimes I know a n***a get in a relationship so long n***as start a good fight so we can do some good f**kin' and after the n***a get tired of good f**kin' the other n***a go back to doing some good fightin'."

Diddy & Cassie Attend Big Sean Concert

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV to celebrate his new album 'Dark Sky Paradise' at Hollywood & Highland Courtyard on February 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

White continued to bring up the "toxic relationships" he's heard mentioned in pop culture. "So that's a lot of toxic relationships, they rap about it in the songs," he said. "See Sexyy Red, GloRilla talk about their toxic relationships where you beat them they beats you, all the kinda s**t. So all I'm sayin' is, n***a you ain't never had a billion dollars. Ain't no tellin' how I might treat my b***h if I get a billion dollars, n***a, please. The f**k is you talkin' about? N***a you broke and be wanting to kick your b***hes a*s!"

Charleston White Speaks Out On Diddy & Cassie

Check out White's full comments on the situation above. Diddy won't be facing criminal charges related to the incident as the statute of limitations on assault has passed. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charleston White as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

