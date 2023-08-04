Charleston White Turns Down Bricc Baby Fight After Allegedly Snitching On Him

Back in June, Charleston White claimed that he was responsible for Bricc Baby’s arrest and snitched on him. Apparently, the West Coast rapper didn’t appreciate that at all, and seemingly challenged White to a fight amid their beef. However, the provocateur wasn’t about to give Bricc a reason to get some clicks and cash, and turned the brawl down while on Instagram Live. In fact, he set a particular term for the fight that makes reference to deeper beef: he has to tussle with Calboy before getting at White. Overall, it’s quite the strange situation, and one that his expressive and over-the-top persona makes a tad more comical.

“The other stipulation is, you gotta go see Calboy. If you don’t go fight Calboy, you can’t fight me. So I will never ever in my life fight- what’s his name? Bricc Baby. You think you finna hit a lick out me, n***a. That n***a say, ‘If I turn down the fight.’ Guess what, I’m turning it down. N***a, I ain’t never gettin’ near one of you crab-a** n***as, no chance and no six-figure deal, n***a. F**k you, you think you slick. Stick your motherf***in’ a** over there with No Jumper and keep getting them small a** paychecks. But, n***a, I’m not finna let you get at no motherf***in’ money with me, n***a!”

Charleston White Doesn’t Want The Smoke With Bricc Baby

Previously, Charleston White broke down how he caused Bricc Baby’s arrest, claiming that he had a “$10,000 stack on his head.” “I made a federal report, n***a,” he remarked, revealing that a friend of his in law enforcement helped him make it. “First I called Houston and made the report to Houston. He’s now going around telling all the gang information. The feds see he’s got a loose lip. So he may give up some information. I’m telling you the honest to God truth, it’s what I did.”

Meanwhile, White knows a thing or two about how feuds or just dissing can generate a lot of money. As such, it’s natural that he wouldn’t want to give the rapper the time of day. After all, Lil Uzi Vert samples his rant about them on Pink Tape, and White’s very happy and appreciative of the royalty checks that are coming in as a result. Still, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Charleston White and Bricc Baby.

