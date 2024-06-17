Charleston White Says Diddy Should've Made Eric Adams Repo His Key To New York City

2023 Howard Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
Charleston White doesn't agree with Diddy's decision.

Charleston White has come to Diddy's defense after New York City Mayor Eric Adams made the disgraced Bad Boy mogul return his Key to the City. Speaking about the situation on social media, White argued that Diddy should've made them come take it from him in person. "If I was Diddy, I wouldn't have gave back the key to the city," White said in the video, as caught by No Jumper. "I would've made them repo it."

Adams originally presented Diddy with the honor during a ceremony in September of last year. After CNN published security camera footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016, Adams asked for the Key to the City back. “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams wrote in an email to Diddy's communications representative. “Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.”

Diddy Receives New York's Key To The City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: SEPTEMBER 15. Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) is seen receiving the Key to the City from Mayor. Eric Adams in Times Square on September September 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

It's not the first time White has spoken out in defense of Diddy. "If I'm spending all that money on you, don't tell me what I do to you," he remarked in another social media post back in May. He further argued at the time: "She wanted some money. Obviously, she didn't want Puffy to go jail. Why are y'all wishin' jail on Puffy? Not one time did that girl call the police on P. Diddy, Sean Combs, Brother Love. Not one time. I know a lot of relationships, all they do is fight and f**k, f**k and fight. Sometimes I know a n***a get in a relationship so long n***as start a good fight so we can do some good f**kin' and after the n***a get tired of good f**kin' the other n***a go back to doing some good fightin'."

Charleston White Speaks On Diddy

Check out White's latest comments on the allegations against Diddy above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charleston White and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

