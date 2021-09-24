key to the city
- MusicBirdman & Slim Receive Keys To New OrleansAccording to Birdman, he's "not finished yet."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMiami Loves Rick Ross: Rapper Takes Home Key To The City, Library Of Congress Will Induct His MusicRozay is known for spreading love throughout his community, and they're making sure he feels the same in return.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMetro Boomin Gets Key To The City Of St. LouisHe took the opportunity to honor his late mother. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Presented With Key To The City Of Las VegasUsher was also honored with a holiday in his name.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDiddy Honored With Key To NYC"New York we f*cking did it!" Diddy shouted.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGloRilla Reacts To Drake Getting The Key To Memphis County In Fan ResponseGlo is making people check up on their history and facts before blasting the 6 God's accolade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Receives Key To The City Of MemphisThe Toronto native has a new home in the States.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Reveals Why He Loves HuntingThe rapper also received a key to the city in his hometown of Baton Rouge, LA.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureLatto Gets The Key To Her Hometown Of Clayton CountyThe "Big Energy" rapper has also been honored with December 18 being declared as "Latto Day."By Isaac Fontes
- Music50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of HoustonAfter moving to Texas in 2021, Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner By Aron A.
- LifeTrina Is Gifted The Key To Miami At "Trina Day" InauguralThe rapper received multiple honors on her special day.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Honored With Key To The City Of Houston & Her Own DayMegan Thee Stallion will have her own day in the city of Houston.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Loses Key To The City Of Baton RougeR. Kelly has been stripped of his key to the city of Baton Rouge after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas Receives Key To Queens & Honorary DayIt's always nice when a legend receives the flowers they deserve, as Nas was officially given the key to Queens. By Mitch Findlay