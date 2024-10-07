Diddy's Key To Miami Beach Expected To Be Rescinded After Arrest For Alleged Sex Trafficking

City official in Miami are reportedly planning on taking back the honorary key.

Miami Beach city officials are reportedly planning to strip Diddy of his key to the city after authorities in New York City arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last month. According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation say the move is in the final stage of negotiations. The day that it will occur, however, is unclear. Hurricane Milton is approaching Florida and could likely cause a delay in the move.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine presented Diddy with the honor back in 2015 during the Revolt Music Conference at the Fontainebleau. He's one of several celebrities who have accepted the honorary key, including Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, and more.

Diddy & DJ Khaled Hold Up The Key To Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 13: Sean 'Diddy' Combs (L) and DJ Khaled on stage at 2016 REVOLT. Music Conference at Eden Roc Miami Beach on October 13, 2016, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Revolt Music Conference)

It won't be the first time that a city has rescinded an honorary key from Diddy. After CNN published footage of the Bad Boy mogul hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016, earlier this year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned him. “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams wrote in a statement at the time. “Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.” Adams had personally presented Diddy with the key back in 2023.

As for his current arrest, Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, recently confirmed to TMZ that his client won't be taking a plea deal and intends to argue his case in court. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.