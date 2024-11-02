Diddy's Key To Miami Beach Officially Revoked By The City

The doors are locked now.

The wide breadth of the Diddy scandal impacts a lot of environments in society beyond the music and legal realm, whether that's 50 Cent's old Starz deals of full-on city endorsements. For example, Miami Beach previously gave the Bad Boy mogul the key to the city back in 2015 for his entertainment industry impact and holding the REVOLT Music Conference in the city. Now, according to TMZ, Miami officially rescinded this honor this week amid his criminal case on sex trafficking and racketeering allegations, plus his mountain of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and other alleged crimes.

For those unaware, Diddy also lost the key to the city of New York earlier this year following a letter from Mayor Eric Adams. As for this Miami Beach situation, TMZ reports that Mayor Steven Meiner participated in a unanimous vote along with the rest of the city commission to revoke this key during an in-person hearing on the matter on Wednesday (October 30). However, alleged sources reportedly relayed to the outlet that the mayor still has to officially sign this imminent decision into effect, which will surely come in the near future.

Diddy At A 2023 Inter Miami CF Game

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Other sponsors of the resolution include David Suarez, Joe Magazine, Tanya Katzoff Bhatt, and Alex Fernandez. In addition to this, the city of Miami Beach also pulled back on their "Sean Diddy Combs Day" on October 13 back in June after video footage of a harrowing assault on Cassie released to the public via CNN. In fact, this footage is at the center of a legal dispute between prosecutors and the defense in the federal criminal trial, as the latter alleges that the former leaked it to the press. The last updates we got on that were some scathing responses from the State to Sean Combs' legal team's accusations, denying anything of the sort.