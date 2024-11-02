Diddy's Key To Miami Beach Officially Revoked By The City

BYGabriel Bras Nevares214 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The doors are locked now.

The wide breadth of the Diddy scandal impacts a lot of environments in society beyond the music and legal realm, whether that's 50 Cent's old Starz deals of full-on city endorsements. For example, Miami Beach previously gave the Bad Boy mogul the key to the city back in 2015 for his entertainment industry impact and holding the REVOLT Music Conference in the city. Now, according to TMZ, Miami officially rescinded this honor this week amid his criminal case on sex trafficking and racketeering allegations, plus his mountain of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and other alleged crimes.

For those unaware, Diddy also lost the key to the city of New York earlier this year following a letter from Mayor Eric Adams. As for this Miami Beach situation, TMZ reports that Mayor Steven Meiner participated in a unanimous vote along with the rest of the city commission to revoke this key during an in-person hearing on the matter on Wednesday (October 30). However, alleged sources reportedly relayed to the outlet that the mayor still has to officially sign this imminent decision into effect, which will surely come in the near future.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Required Celebrities To Sign NDAs For "Freak Off" Parties

Diddy At A 2023 Inter Miami CF Game

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Other sponsors of the resolution include David Suarez, Joe Magazine, Tanya Katzoff Bhatt, and Alex Fernandez. In addition to this, the city of Miami Beach also pulled back on their "Sean Diddy Combs Day" on October 13 back in June after video footage of a harrowing assault on Cassie released to the public via CNN. In fact, this footage is at the center of a legal dispute between prosecutors and the defense in the federal criminal trial, as the latter alleges that the former leaked it to the press. The last updates we got on that were some scathing responses from the State to Sean Combs' legal team's accusations, denying anything of the sort.

Meanwhile, this news comes as other allegations about the Combs' personal lives emerge that don't have anything to do with the Diddy case. So keep a well-trained eye out to distinguish more salacious fare from actually relevant and important updates in these legal battles. We'll see whether any other honor revocations follow.

Read More: Former Playboy Model Claims Diddy Played Jennifer Lopez Videos At Alleged "Freak-Off"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...