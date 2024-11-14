Lawyer Suing Diddy Threatens Other Celebrities To Pay Up Or Face A Lawsuit

Tony Buzbee is adding more names to his list.

The Diddy allegations brought up other unnamed celebrities in addition to Sean Combs and his alleged sex trafficking crimes as proposed by federal prosecutors. However, there are even more famous faces allegedly tied to the civil suits against him for alleged sexual assault and other accusations. We don't know who any of them are beyond some supposed pictures, testimonies, descriptions, and personal recollections. But attorney Tony Buzbee is coming for them all. For those unaware, he's the lawyer representing over 120 alleged victims against the Bad Boy mogul, and he wants to target other superstars who attended his alleged "freak-off" parties.

Tony Buzbee remarked this during his appearance on TMZ's Tubi documentary, The Downfall Of Diddy: Inside The Freak-Offs. He claims that if celebrities witnessed alleged sexual abuse and drugging – but did not do anything to report it, prevent it, or condemn it – then they are just as liable as the alleged perpetrators of these crimes. According to the attorney, he already has more famous people in his sights, sending demand letters to some of them that urge them to cough up cash or face a huge public lawsuit that could tarnish their reputation. It sounds like some sort of preliminary settlement, but that's just a claim.

This wasn't the only thing that this Diddy documentary discussed when it comes to other celebrities' alleged involvement. Ray J also alleged that various superstars reached out to him and revealed their efforts to settle with alleged victims before their case can gather any momentum. In fact, Ray's been a big anti-Puff advocate in recent months, catching a lot of heat and attention for his statements and antics. As such, the notion that other famous friends reached out to him doesn't come as a surprise.