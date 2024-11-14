Lawyer Suing Diddy Threatens Other Celebrities To Pay Up Or Face A Lawsuit

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1372 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Roaming red carpet
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Serena Williams and Sean "P Diddy" Combs arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tony Buzbee is adding more names to his list.

The Diddy allegations brought up other unnamed celebrities in addition to Sean Combs and his alleged sex trafficking crimes as proposed by federal prosecutors. However, there are even more famous faces allegedly tied to the civil suits against him for alleged sexual assault and other accusations. We don't know who any of them are beyond some supposed pictures, testimonies, descriptions, and personal recollections. But attorney Tony Buzbee is coming for them all. For those unaware, he's the lawyer representing over 120 alleged victims against the Bad Boy mogul, and he wants to target other superstars who attended his alleged "freak-off" parties.

Tony Buzbee remarked this during his appearance on TMZ's Tubi documentary, The Downfall Of Diddy: Inside The Freak-Offs. He claims that if celebrities witnessed alleged sexual abuse and drugging – but did not do anything to report it, prevent it, or condemn it – then they are just as liable as the alleged perpetrators of these crimes. According to the attorney, he already has more famous people in his sights, sending demand letters to some of them that urge them to cough up cash or face a huge public lawsuit that could tarnish their reputation. It sounds like some sort of preliminary settlement, but that's just a claim.

Read More: Justin Combs Fires Back At Meek Mill Over His "No Diddy" Video

Diddy At An Inter Miami CF Game

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

This wasn't the only thing that this Diddy documentary discussed when it comes to other celebrities' alleged involvement. Ray J also alleged that various superstars reached out to him and revealed their efforts to settle with alleged victims before their case can gather any momentum. In fact, Ray's been a big anti-Puff advocate in recent months, catching a lot of heat and attention for his statements and antics. As such, the notion that other famous friends reached out to him doesn't come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, these civil cases against Diddy continue to develop as his federal and criminal trial is still in set-up mode, as well. For example, a woman suing him for alleged sexual assault recently revealed her identity due to a court order. It's unclear whether this situation will affect other civil lawsuits under similar circumstances, so we'll see if it preludes anything significant.

Read More: Ferg Passionately Dismisses Diddy’s Shocking Allegations

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...