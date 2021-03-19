Tony Buzbee
- SportsSpurs Release Josh Primo Following Allegations That He Exposed Himself To WomenThe 19-year-old baller issued a statement saying he take some time to focus on his mental health. He fumbled a multi-million bag.By Erika Marie
- SportsAttorney For Women Suing Deshaun Watson Says Browns Have Not Contacted HimThe attorney representing the women suing Deshaun Watson says the Browns never contacted him.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott, Drake, & More Sued For $750M By 125 Astroworld Victims: ReportVictims include 21-year-old Axel Acosta who died in the tragic event.By Erika Marie
- SportsLawyer Representing Alleged Victims Of Deshaun Watson To Submit Evidence MondayThe attorney representing the women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault is submitting his evidence to police, Monday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeshaun Watson Now At 12 Accusers, Lawyer Says There Could Be 10 MoreAttorney Tony Buzbee says 22 women have shared similar stories about Deshaun Watson.By Alexander Cole