Tony Buzbee Reveals He's Behind Shannon Sharpe's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Tony Buzbee Shannon Sharpe Sexual Assault Rape Lawsuit Sports News
Tony Buzbee, attorney for Attorney General Ken Paxton, walks away from the bench at the impeachment trial of Paxton at the Capitol on Wednesday September 13, 2023. © Jay Janner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Before representing the plaintiff in the Shannon Sharpe case, Tony Buzbee filed a controversial lawsuit against Diddy and Jay-Z.

An anonymous woman recently accused Shannon Sharpe of sexual assault in a $50 million lawsuit filed Sunday (April 20) in Nevada. The plaintiff's lawyer Tony Buzbee recently announced his role in the case on Instagram on Monday (April 21).

"Late last night, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of a brave young woman who alleges she was brutally sexually assaulted by former NFL player Shannon Sharpe on multiple occasions, the last incident occurring in January 2025," the attorney wrote. "The lawsuit filed under the pseudonym 'Jane Doe' lays out a pattern of intimidation, manipulation and abuse, including allegations that Sharpe repeatedly threatened to choke and slap Jane Doe. The case seeks $50 million in damages."

"I’m extremely proud to represent Jane Doe," Tony Buzbee added. "It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court."

Why Did Jay-Z Sue Tony Buzbee?

You may recognize this legal representative's name for various Diddy lawsuits he filed on behalf of various plaintiffs. The biggest one was Tony Buzbee's Diddy lawsuit that also accused Jay-Z of sexual assault of a minor. The plaintiff in this case dismissed the lawsuit after filing. However, the big consequence of this is how Buzbee and Hov continue to pursue each other in court.

Jay-Z sued Tony Buzbee for extortion and defamation. On the other hand, the lawyer claims this is just a move to intimidate attorneys for doing their job.

Buzbee even caught flack from other high-profile lawyers such as Joe Tacopina. "It's a disgusting allegation, it's a horrific allegation," Tacopina remarked to DJ Vlad about the case. "And you do not make that allegation as a lawyer unless you are 100% sure that happened, because you're hurting someone's life, you're hurting someone's children, and it's despicable. Clearly, this lawyer didn't care. And I'm glad to see Jay fighting back, but that's Jay."

At the end of the day, all this context does not change the alleged facts the Shannon Sharpe case will eventually scrutinize. So we will see where that lawsuit and its unconfirmed allegations lead without the other narratives around these individuals.

