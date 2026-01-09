Yella Beezy's Lawyers In Mo3 Murder Case Push Back On Evidence Dump

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Entertainer and rapper Yella Beezy sits courtside during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Yella Beezy's attorneys claim that state prosecutors have made it impossible for them to prepare for the trial of Mo3's murder.

Yella Beezy stands accused of the murder of his alleged rival, Dallas rapper Mo3, and his lawyers think they have too much on their plate. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, they are pushing back on the state's proposed evidence in the case.

Reportedly, this is because prosecutors introduced 16 terabytes of evidence in this case. As such, defense attorneys want the judge in this capital murder case to clarify what evidence the state will actually use in court rather than leave it all for the defense team to parse through.

Furthermore, their motion claims that this evidence dump includes irrelevant, repetitive, or seemingly random material such as unrelated jail calls without Beezy's involvement, long videos with nothing important in them, confusingly labeled files, and more. The defense claims this material makes it impossible to adequately prepare for trial.

They believe it's harder to find evidence in support of their client that responds to the state's allegations. We will see how the court rules on this matter and whether or not the judge gives more specific examples of admitted evidence they will use during the trial.

When Is Yella Beezy's Trial?
Mo3 Murder
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Mo3 attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)

For those unaware, Yella Beezy is accused of organizing Mo3's murder in November of 2020, allegedly paying Kewon White to fatally shoot the rapper on a Dallas highway. He received an indictment on these capital murder charges in March of 2025. This came years after the shooting, which itself followed a long-standing and alleged beef between the MCs that they publicly downplayed.

Authorities arrested White a month after the shooting and charged him with murder, for which he's awaiting trial. He's currently serving a near-nine-year federal jail sentence on separate weapons charges.

Also, law enforcement indicted Devin Brown in April of 2021 on murder charges connected to Mo3 for allegedly coordinating the killing and trying to influence witnesses' testimonies by contacting them. His trial reportedly begins in November of this year.

As for Yella Beezy, his trial will begin on February 2, if everything goes according to schedule. However, this motion from the defense regarding evidence could change that.

