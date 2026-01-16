Mo3's Alleged Killer Gets Trial Delayed While Yella Beezy's Case Sees Problems

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mo3 Alleged Killer Trial Delayed Yella Beezy Case Problems
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Mo3 attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Prosecutors claim that Yella Beezy hired hitman Kewon White to kill Mo3 in Dallas back in 2020, and they are facing separate trials.

The murder case concerning rapper Mo3 is developing in court in key ways for both suspects involved. Fellow Dallas MC Yella Beezy is facing complications in his own trial, and according to AllHipHop, the trial of the man he allegedly hired to carry out the murder faced a delay.

The report indicates that prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kewon White, the alleged gunman, said they can't get through all the evidence in court before their original February 2 start date. White's lawyer Bree West argued against gang-related evidence in their hearing, stating that they should first hear all claims of gang affiliation when the jury isn't there.

On the other hand, prosecutors reportedly got permission to take pictures of White's tattoos before the trial, as their claim that certain face and arm tattoos prove gang connections is a big part of their case. They will reportedly meet with the defense team next week to set a new trial date, asking for more time to review evidence.

Kewon White faces a near-nine-year prison sentence for a gun charge. It will run concurrently to the state murder case if convicted.

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Credits: Every Producer And Feature

When Is Yella Beezy's Trial?
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Entertainer and rapper Yella Beezy sits courtside during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As for Yella Beezy's case, his lawyers recently argued that the state's mountain of evidence in the trial is making it impossible for them to properly prepare for it. This reportedly includes surveillance footage from 18-wheelers that captured the Dallas highway chase that ended up taking Mo3's life in 2020. Phone records allegedly support prosecutors' claims that Yella Beezy hired Kewon White to murder Mo3, but we will see what a jury concludes.

While many fans believe both rappers had heavy beef leading up to the tragedy, they had previously downplayed those rumors in interviews. Beezy is currently out on a $750,000 bond following a March arrest last year on capital murder charges.

Yella Beezy's trial has a hearing date set today (Friday, January 16), whereas the actual start date will be in February of this year, if everything goes according to schedule. His defense team's argument that prosecutors buried them under a lot of unnecessary evidence could change this, though. As for Kewon White, we will soon learn when his trail will begin.

Read More: Ludacris Will No Longer Perform At MAGA-Adjacent Country Festival

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Yella Beezy Bond Modifications Mo3 Murder Case Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy Fails To Secure Bond Modifications In Mo3 Murder Case
2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Music Yella Beezy Finally Gets Trial Date For Alleged Mo3 Murder Plot
Yella Beezy Informants Names Mo3 Murder Trial Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy Wants Informants' Names Before Mo3 Murder Trial
Yella Beezy Mo3 Murder Case Push Back Evidence Dump Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy's Lawyers In Mo3 Murder Case Push Back On Evidence Dump
Comments 0