Mo3's Alleged Killer Gets Trial Delayed While Yella Beezy's Case Sees Problems

The murder case concerning rapper Mo3 is developing in court in key ways for both suspects involved. Fellow Dallas MC Yella Beezy is facing complications in his own trial, and according to AllHipHop, the trial of the man he allegedly hired to carry out the murder faced a delay.

The report indicates that prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kewon White, the alleged gunman, said they can't get through all the evidence in court before their original February 2 start date. White's lawyer Bree West argued against gang-related evidence in their hearing, stating that they should first hear all claims of gang affiliation when the jury isn't there.

On the other hand, prosecutors reportedly got permission to take pictures of White's tattoos before the trial, as their claim that certain face and arm tattoos prove gang connections is a big part of their case. They will reportedly meet with the defense team next week to set a new trial date, asking for more time to review evidence.

Kewon White faces a near-nine-year prison sentence for a gun charge. It will run concurrently to the state murder case if convicted.

When Is Yella Beezy's Trial?

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Entertainer and rapper Yella Beezy sits courtside during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As for Yella Beezy's case, his lawyers recently argued that the state's mountain of evidence in the trial is making it impossible for them to properly prepare for it. This reportedly includes surveillance footage from 18-wheelers that captured the Dallas highway chase that ended up taking Mo3's life in 2020. Phone records allegedly support prosecutors' claims that Yella Beezy hired Kewon White to murder Mo3, but we will see what a jury concludes.

While many fans believe both rappers had heavy beef leading up to the tragedy, they had previously downplayed those rumors in interviews. Beezy is currently out on a $750,000 bond following a March arrest last year on capital murder charges.