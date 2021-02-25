dallas
- SportsVon Miller Arrest Warrant Issued, NFL Star Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant GirlfriendMiller remains "at-large" despit the warrant in Dallas.By Ben Mock
- MusicDallas Shooting Leaves Boosie Badazz Demanding $150K To Perform In City AgainAs you may recall, Boosie suffered serious injuries to his leg when he was shot in the Lone Star State in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Checks Fan Trying To Hug Him During Dallas ShowDrizzy wasn't having this invasion of his personal space.By Ben Mock
- SportsBrittney Griner Harassed By YouTuber At Dallas AirportThe incident has raised questions about how seriously the league is taking Griner's safety.By Ben Mock
- SongsBigXthaPlug Gives A "Primetime" Show On New SongThe Dallas, Texas rising star dropped an epic and instrumentally layered piece of hyped Southern hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs2G.Kaash Taps Kodak Black For "Pushin For Love"The Sniper Gang signee just dropped an emotive and tuneful new track with its big boss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBFG Straap Killed In Dallas Shooting, Rising Rapper Was Only 22The "GANG MEMBER" artist was gunned down along with 26-year-old Cory Lucien in South Dallas earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeTrapboy Freddy's Pet Tiger Cub Seized By Police Amid Weapons ArrestThe Texas rapper's pet was reportedly picked up by Dallas Animal Services.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeWoman Wounded By Police After Opening Fire At Dallas Love Field Airport: ReportPortia Odufuwa was arrested after pulling out a handgun and firing off shots near the Southwest ticket counter.By Erika Marie
- SportsChris Paul Calls Out Fans For Putting Their "Hands On Our Families"Chris Paul called out a fan on Twitter for allegedly putting hands on his family during Game 4.By Cole Blake
- MusicT-Pain Calls Out Dallas For Low Ticket Sales: "Y’all Don’t F*ck With Me?!”T-Pain wants to know why fans aren't coming to his Dallas show.By Cole Blake
- NewsTay Money Doesn't Need Any Financial Support On "Self Made"Tay Money is back with her new single and music video for "Self Made."By Alex Zidel
- GramBlac Youngsta Responds To Backlash After Performing Young Dolph DissFootage emerged this weekend of Blac Youngsta performing his 2016 Young Dolph diss record "Shake Sum" in Dallas.By Aron A.
- SportsCowboys' La'el Collins Tried To Bribe NFL Drug-Test Collector: ReportLa'el Collins reportedly tried to bribe an NFL drug-test collector.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosTray Haggerty Warns Against Becoming A "Walking Lick" In New VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Tray Haggerty teaches us an important rule in his new music video for "Walking Lick."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAsian Doll Concert Promoter Fires Back After She Threatens LawsuitAsian Doll says the promoter never paid her for her performance in her hometown. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Loaded Attorney Suggests Rapper Committed SuicideLil Loaded's attorney issued a statement to TMZ, suggesting that the rapper committed suicide.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Loaded Allegedly Posted Heartbreaking Message On IG Hours Before DeathRapper Lil Loaded allegedly asked God for forgiveness in his final Instagram Story.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Loaded Dead At Age 20: ReportDallas rapper Lil Loaded has reportedly passed away at age 20. By Alex Zidel
- MusicAsian Doll Says She's Never Doing Shows In Her Hometown AgainAsian Doll threatens to sue a concert promoter in Dallas and says she'll never perform in the city again.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMo3 Murder Suspect Admits He Was "Upset" Over Woman He Was Dating: ReportThe second suspect arrested in the case allegedly explained his motivation for the violence. By Madusa S.
- MusicAsian Doll Trashes Her Hometown While Declaring Her Appreciation For AtlantaAsian Doll shades her hometown, claiming that Dallas' music scene has never supported her musical efforts.By Joshua Robinson