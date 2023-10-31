Dallas Shooting Leaves Boosie Badazz Demanding $150K To Perform In City Again

Boosie Badazz has been in the music industry for a long time. Like many of his contemporaries, he's had his share of run-ins with the law. Some situations found the Baton Rouge-born artist facing serious allegations of murder, which he ultimately beat. Others have seen him taking on the victim role, like a shooting that took place in Dallas in 2020. At the time, Boosie took a bullet to the leg. This left him in a wheelchair for the duration of his recovery. Since then, the embattled artist hasn't returned to the city where he was shot, but on Sunday (October 29), he entertained the idea of coming back – if the money's right, of course.

"I don’t know, they gotta pay me a lot of money to come to Dallas," Boosie stated during a recent Instagram Live. "They shot me in Dallas. They gotta pay that bag. I’m tryna come! $150,000 – I’m coming. They shot me in Dallas," he added. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old still showed love to fans in the Lone Star state. "I love Dallas, though. [They] my highest supporting city. Every time I drop a movie, Dallas be number one!" Boosie alleged.

Will Boosie Badazz Ever Hit the Stage in Dallas Again?

The 2020 incident was particularly traumatic for Boosie, as it took place during a vigil for the late Mo3. It took place outside of a strip mall called Big T's when a gunman began shooting at the rapper's sprinter van and quickly fled the scene. After spending over a week in the hospital for treatment, Badazz was ultimately released to continue his recovery at home, though he was back on stage in his wheelchair just four days later.

Besides addressing questions about the potential of him performing in Dallas again, Boosie Badazz has also shared his thoughts on the new documentary about him. The Louisana native is usually happy to be in the spotlight, but now that he's been painted as an "alleged serial killer," Boosie wants no part in the project. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

