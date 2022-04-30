money moves
- RelationshipsCristina Mackey's New Teeth Are Her Latest Flex, Courtesy Of Boyfriend Rick RossRozay and his latest lover continue to flaunt their relationship on social media for the world to see.ByHayley Hynes10.1K Views
- Pop CultureMeek Mill's Feature Verse Rate Is Minimum $250K, He ClaimsHow much do you think a Meek Mill verse is worth?ByHayley Hynes818 Views
- MusicJa Rule's New Label Deal "Worth $100 Million," He Alleges While Telling "Haters" To "SMD"Ja had plenty of passionate messages to get off his chest about critics on Twitter today.ByHayley Hynes3.5K Views
- Pop CultureTasha K & Cardi B Defamation Case: Blogger Dodging Nearly $4M Payment As Femcee Seeks JusticeTasha previously tried to appeal the guilty verdict in her lawsuit from Bardi in the spring, but ultimately failed.ByHayley Hynes1356 Views
- Pop CultureRich The Kid Arrest Came As Rapper Was Trying To Collect Money From Promoter: ReportRich was only trying to secure the bag, but unfortunately, a bomb threat at his hotel ruined plans.ByHayley Hynes2.1K Views
- MusicG-Unit: The Game Says 50 Cent Was Only Member Making MoneyIn an interview with DJ Vlad, The Game recalled the time he spent working closely with his "Hate It Or Love It" collaborator.ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- LifeIs Karlissa Saffold On OnlyFans? Blueface's Mom Considering NSFW PPV Page In 2024After seeing how much Iggy Azalea and Cardi B allegedly made on the platform, Karlissa is hoping to make major money moves too.ByHayley Hynes2.5K Views
- Pop CultureDJ Vlad GoFundMe Seeking $500K For Boosie Badazz's 2024 Interviews, Less Than $50 Raised So Far"Even $1 would help during a time like this," the blogger pleaded with his Twitter followers to start the week.ByHayley Hynes3.8K Views
- MusicDallas Shooting Leaves Boosie Badazz Demanding $150K To Perform In City AgainAs you may recall, Boosie suffered serious injuries to his leg when he was shot in the Lone Star State in 2020.ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Turning A New Leaf, Giving Out Money To People6ix9ine dropping thousands on people less fortunate.ByJake Lyda967 Views
- Pop CultureCardi B Paid $10K Out Of Pocket For "Bodak Yellow" Music Video In 2017In the years since, the visual has amassed over one billion views on YouTube, making it a certified Cardi B classic.ByHayley Hynes3.1K Views
- Life50 Cent Surprises Steakhouse Waitstaff With $1,000 Tip Following DaBaby DinnerFif loves to give back to the city of New York.ByHayley Hynes2.5K Views
- Pop CultureJay-Z's Former NYC Apartment, Known As "Stash Spot," Listed For $1.4 MillionHov lived in the Brooklyn apartment in the late '90s.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views
- Pop CultureBlueface Uses $50 Bill To Light His Blunt: VideoIn this economy?ByHayley Hynes1047 Views
- Pop CultureBlueface's Net Worth: Rapper Says Number Online Is "Pretty Accurate"According to Google, the 26-year-old is worth an estimated $5 million.ByHayley Hynes17.5K Views
- LifeIggy Azalea Reveals Valentine's Day Plans: "Getting This MONEYYYY And Nothing Else"The "Fancy" artist was last romantically linked to Tory Lanez, but since he was placed behind bars, she's been focused solely on her money moves.ByHayley Hynes741 Views
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber's Music Catalog Sells For Over $200 MillionThe Canadian crooner signed a deal with the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, earning him an astounding payday.ByHayley Hynes795 Views
- Pop CultureBlueface's OnlyFans Earnings Are Nearly $800K: "I Highly Recommend"According to the rapper, he doesn't show his private parts on the paid content site, but still manages to bring in plenty of money.ByHayley Hynes16.0K Views
- Pop CultureRihanna Named America's Youngest Self-Made BillionaireOther self-made wealthy women recognized by Forbes include Kylie Jenner and Sandra Bullock.ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- TechElon Musk Considering Ways To Monetize Twitter Following His Acquistion: ReportMusk is said to be looking into making cuts to executives' salaries.ByHayley Hynes2.8K Views