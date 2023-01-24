In the years since he first rose to fame as a young boy singing covers on YouTube, Justin Bieber has gifted his fans with an expansive listening library. It all began in 2009 with his My World EP. Afterward, the Canadian creative satisfied the masses with releases like Journals, Believe, and most recently, Justice.

In recent months, there have been talks of the 28-year-old signing a huge deal. This would include handing his music catalog off to another entity. Last month, rumours said the singer could potentially earn $200M if both parties agree.

On Tuesday (January 24), Variety shared that Bieber actually made slightly upwards of the aforementioned price in his contract with Hipgnosis Songs Capital. Over 290 titles were a part of the deal, all of them released prior to December 31, 2023. At this time, his songs will continue to be administered by Universal Music, and UMG will own his master recordings.

Scooter Braun, the “One Time” hitmaker’s longtime manager gave a statement on the massive transaction. “I want to thank Merck and his entire Hipgnosis team and all of our partners involved for working so hard to make this historic deal happen. When Justin made the decision to make a catalog deal, we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck and Hipgnosis.”

“For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning,” he continued.

Justin Bieber (L) and Scooter Braun backstage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester)

Things on Bieber’s front have been relatively quiet as of late. Fans were concerned when he once again postponed the final dates of his Justice tour. It was previously scheduled to launch in 2020, and still hasn’t been finished by 2023.

Initially, the Drew founder was faced with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, he began rescheduling due to a battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which left his face paralyzed.

Justin Bieber revealed that half of his face is paralyzed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome



Prayers up🙏 #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/TfroXZc3Az — Anirudh rawat (@Anirudh60129596) June 12, 2022

Bieber’s catalog deal is certainly a major bragging right, but he’s not the only artist making major money moves lately. Before launching her OnlyFans page and bringing in serious cash there, Iggy Azalea also sold her collection of songs in an impressive eight-figure deal.

Read what the Australian artist had to say about that here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

[Via]