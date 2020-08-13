Music Catalog
- MusicYoung Buck's Catalog Auction Prompts Feud Among BiddersStructured Asset Sales has objected to Middleton Open Season Partners' $740K purchase.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRuss' Shocking Earnings RevealedRuss says he's "blessed and very grateful" for his fans.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFivio Foreign Refuses To Sell His Catalog For Eight Figure PayoutFive Foreign is blazing his own trail. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJeezy Reveals The Best Track He Has Ever MadeWhat is the best song Jeezy has ever written?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNelly Sells Half His Music Catalog For $50 MillionNelly has sold a share of half his music for $50 million.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLogic Sells His Entire Music Catalog For Eight FiguresLogic sold the publishing rights to all of his music from the last 15 years.By Jake Lyda
- MusicZaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & MoreZay's new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber's Music Catalog Sells For Over $200 MillionThe Canadian crooner signed a deal with the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, earning him an astounding payday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Reacts To 8-Figure Catalog Deal: "I Don't Have To Work Another Day In My Life"The Australian rapper is clearly feeling good about her decision.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsEminem, Diddy, & Dr. Dre Songwriter Skylar Grey Sold Her Song Catalog To Pay Divorce FeesGrey compared the way that she's seen in the industry to the way Ye was looked at in his "jeen-yuhs" Netflix documentary.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Timberlake Banks Reported $100M For Selling His Entire Music CatalogJT's discography includes "Justified," "FutureSex/LoveSounds," and "Man of the Woods," among others.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentRick Ross Explains What It Means To Sell Your CatalogSeveral veteran artists, from RZA to No I.D., have sold huge percentages of their musical catalogs in recent years, and in HNHH's cover story with Rick Ross, the Boss breaks down what that actually means.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicR. Kelly Almost Muted, Singer Unable To Sell Song Catalog1990's R&B sensation and accused predator is broke. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicDe La Soul Confirm Albums Will Arrive On Streaming Services This YearThe iconic Rap trio joined together on Livestream to officially announce the good news.By Erika Marie
- MusicAaliyah Has Posthumous Album Coming Featuring Drake, Chris Brown, Future: ReportBarry Hankerson, Aaliyah's uncle who reportedly has control of her music, revealed there is a posthumous project in the works.By Erika Marie
- MusicNo I.D. Sells His Entire 273-Song Musical CatalogLegendary producer No I.D. has sold his entire catalog, which includes hits with Jay-Z, Drake, and Kanye West, to Hipgnosis Sounds.By Mitch Findlay