- GramIs Cordae Working On New Music With His Idol Nas?A day after celebrating his 24th birthday, rapper Cordae posted a photo in the studio with veteran emcee Nas. By Kyesha Jennings
- GossipJade Pinkett Smith Once Curved 90s Model Tyson BeckfordIn the '90s, Jada Pinkett Smith schooled Tyson Beckford on how to properly approach a woman. By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop Culture"ATL 2" Twitter Reacts: T.I.'s Recent Allegations Of Sexual Abuse Cloud AnnouncementIt doesn't seem like fans are all the way here for a sequel to the cult classic "ATL."By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureWatch The Trailer For "ATL 2: The Homecoming" Starring T.I. & Lauren London"ATL 2: The Homecoming," the sequel to the cult classic, "ATL" arrives 15 years later. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicR. Kelly Almost Muted, Singer Unable To Sell Song Catalog1990's R&B sensation and accused predator is broke. By Kyesha Jennings
- Music"I Will Take A Death Row Chain": Nas' Brother Retells MTV Awards Altercation With TupacWhen he was a teenager, Nas' brother Jungle attempted to snatch a chain from Tupac and the Outlawz.By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicTimbaland & Magoo's Entire Catalog Finally Available On Streaming ServicesFans now have access to stream Timbaland's debut album "Life From Da Bassment" and three additional collaborative projects from Timbaland and Magoo.By Kyesha Jennings
- Crime'Milly Rock' Rapper 2 Milly Speaks Out About Horrific Conditions While Jailed At Rikers Island“They treat us like we’re animals.”By Kyesha Jennings
- GramGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Share New Photo Of Adorable Son IceGucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis welcomed their first child together in December of 2019. By Kyesha Jennings
- SneakersTravis Scott Gifts Fan A Pair Of Jordan 1's From His Most Sought-After CollectionTravis Scott could make a compelling case for the most influential man in sneakers right now.By Kyesha Jennings
- TVExclusive "Power Book III" Preview: Will Kanan Save His Father?HNHH Exclusive Scene: "Power Book III: Raising Kanan” returns this weekend, after a week hiatus with a new episode. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicDrake Is All Smiles Amid Kanye West Feud: "I Have An Emotional Budget"The “In My Feelings” rapper continues to find his long-standing feud with Kanye worth smiling about. By Kyesha Jennings
- NumbersKanye West Is A Marketing Genius: "Donda" Album Rollout Gross MillionsKanye's long-awaited album release produces impressive stats.By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureRemembering Aaliyah: Fans & Fellow Musicians Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of Her Death20 years ago today the world lost an icon. Aaliyah's timeless voice, songs and style continue to influence artists across generations. By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey & Saweetie Bond Over Self-Love & Talk Female EmpowermentSaweetie's uplifts women with inspirational ICY Commandment, "Thou Shall Love Herself."By Kyesha Jennings
- NewsAlex Isley Covers Aaliyah's Iconic Remake Of The Isley Brothers "At Your Best (You Are Love)"The Aaliyah remake of "At Your Best (You Are Love)" by Alex Isley is her inaugural Spotify Single. By Kyesha Jennings
- NewsNewest R&B Sensation RINI Delivers Impressive Vocals On Fresh Single "Red Lights" Feat. WaleAustralian-born, LA-based R&B singer RINI asks his love interest to be his "Lady" on new track with Wale. By Kyesha Jennings
- TVThe Weekend Discusses Upcoming Album & New HBO Cult Drama"I had no idea that it was even possible to get nominated for an Emmy for the Super Bowl."By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureChopmaster J Allegedly Told To "Stay The Hell Away" From Digital Underground Celebratory DayChopmaster J, co-founder of the pioneering hip-hop group Digital Underground was banned from an event honoring the late Shock G.By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Heartbroken Over The Passing Of His DogThe "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper writes a heartbreaking post about his late pet. By Kyesha Jennings
- NumbersDoja Cat & SZA's "Kiss Me More" Breaks Record Held By Brandy & MonicaThe sultry pop hit "Kiss Me More" by rap's newest bubblegum princess and R&B's favorite vocalist has outperformed the iconic duet, "The Boy is Mine."By Kyesha Jennings
- TVStephen A. Smith Questions Snoop Dogg's Stance On Weed In SportsIn a conversation with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, Snoop Dogg urges the NFL and NBA to loosen up their policies on weed. By Kyesha Jennings
- Original ContentWhy Was Fat Joe's New Album Removed From Streaming Services?Approximately four days after its release, Fat Joe and DJ Drama's joint project has been removed from all streaming platforms. By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureCharlamange Tha God Challenges Boosie's Homophobic ViewsBoosie says, “It's hard to blackball me. I’m a voice for people who can’t speak.”By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Jay-Z Star In Tiffany's Campaign Featuring Basquiat Painting: Twitter ReactsThe Carters partner with Tiffany & Co for their ‘About Love’ campaign which features the couple in front of a private collection Jean-Michel Basquiat painting in Tiffany Blue.By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicSummer Walker Announces Sophomore Album Is Almost DoneAfter a successful award-winning debut album, R&B songstress Summer Walker announces via Instagram that her new project is almost done. By Kyesha Jennings
- CrimeAfter Performing With Jim Jones, Rappers Commit MurderAfter leaving Jim Jones show, two men participated in a deadly drive-by shootingBy Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Flaunts $1.8 Million Dollar Ring Post BirthdayPost birthday celebration, Young Thug wears a $1.8 million dollar ring while riding in his new gifted Bentley. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicRuss Drops Introspective Song "THINKTOOMUCH"The multi-talented rapper-singer-producer and self-identified overthinker, releases a song about overthinking. By Kyesha Jennings
- NewsStarBoi3 Teams Up With Southern Rapper Ludacris To Deliver Another Version Of His Viral hit "Dick"StarBoi3 revisits his viral hit "Dick" this time with Souther rapper Ludacris. By Kyesha Jennings
- CrimeDespite Threats, Azriel Clary, R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend, Plans To Testify In CourtDespite scare tactics, the aspiring singer vows to testify against R. Kelly in his federal sex crimes case. By Kyesha Jennings