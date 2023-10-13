Russ’ Shocking Earnings Revealed

Russ recently hopped on social media to share some motivation for aspiring musicians. He unveiled how much he made this week from his masters, explaining that you don't have to be the most popular artist in the game to make a lot of money. The rapper also shared that his secret to maximizing his profit is owning his own music, which allows him to keep everything his songs bring in.

His post includes two screenshots of his balances on TuneCore and Vydia. One of them shows a balance of over $79k, while the other shows a balance of over $152k. This means that the performer earned more than $232k this week alone. Clearly, he must be doing something right.

Russ Made Over $232k This Week

He shared a message to followers alongside the reveal. "I know this is redundant to a lotta people but I really believe in trying to help artists understand THEIR potential and I hope to give the artists looking up to me and even my peers in the industry just a peek into an alternative possibility of doing this career," he explained.

"Create a catalogue of a bunch of good songs that you own. They don’t have to be the biggest in the world but this is a volume game. Record labels make billions a year because of how much catalogue they own. They don’t tour [laughing emoji] you can build up an audience and generate enough money to outsource the same people the major labels hire. I’m blessed and I’m very grateful for my fans and I appreciate you guys for making all this possible. Without y’all I’d still just be chuggin away at this dream so thank you forever." What do you think of Russ' earnings? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Russ.

