Russ Hits New Milestone As An Independent Artist

Russ continues to break barriers as an independent artist. Over the weekend in San Francisco, he opened up for singer Ed Sheeran as part of his Mathematics tour. It turns out that Ed Sheeran’s performance at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday broke the event space’s attendance record. According to San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido, close to 80,000 people attended the concert, which broke the stadium's attendance record. It's quite an accomplishment for the summer, especially considering that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have already made appearances at the stadium.

Moreover, it's an impressive feat for Russ, who was excited and grateful for the opportunity to perform in front of such a large crowd. "Last night was one of the craziest nights of my life," Russ said in an IG post. "80,000 people in attendance. Thank you @teddysphotos for letting me touch the stage and get in front of this many people. Forever grateful!!! SANTIAGO MADE IT TO STADIUMS."

Russ Breaks Barriers

Russ' latest album Santiago, recently entered the Billboard 200 chart for the first time, debuting at an impressive 12th position with 42,000 copies sold. Although the accomplishment is one to be proud of, Russ couldn't help but feel slighted. What's even more noteworthy is that he debuted six spots ahead of Quavo's new album, Rocket Power. Nevertheless, Russ felt his anger was warranted because he was initially projected to sell over 50,000 copies and make a top 10 debut.

“Billboard & Luminate took away ANOTHER 4,000 of my REAL sales over the weekend making that 10,000 sales total they took away from me while allowing major labels to fake their streams and sales and do monopolistic merch bundles (only major labels are allowed to do merch bundles because the only approved vendor is a major label vendor),” Russ explained in a recent tweet. He ended by claiming that the charts don't matter as much as fan support does. “These numbers and charts are made up. The impact however is not. Shoutout to the fans.”

