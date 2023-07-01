J Balvin is looking to make a splash at the tail end of 2023 and beyond. The reggaetonero has been hard at work, super-updating an album of his so that it is “easy to digest” from a listening perspective. While that is getting finished, he also revealed to Rolling Stone that he has new music he wants to release next year. And what’s more, it’s a collaborative album with pop icon Ed Sheeran. The two have worked together in the past, with two songs under their collective belt: “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

The plan for J Balvin is to drop that collab project in 2024. How much of each of them will be on the album is yet to be seen. But if Ed Sheeran is part of the project in a serious way, you can bet they’re both heavily featured. “It all came about in an organic, natural way,” J said to Rolling Stone. “We met. We had coffee. We’d run into each other at the same gym, at the hotel.” So the pair has a unique relationship of running into each other and naturally discussing music. And from this organic meeting, there’s new, unreleased music to be excited for.

Read more: Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Medellín Sunset” First Look

What To Expect From The J Balvin-Ed Sheeran Collab

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Ed Sheeran attends Netflix’s “Extraction 2” New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“That’s going to be another album that will offer a lot to talk about because it’s like merging two worlds,” J Balvin said about the collab with Ed Sheeran. Balvin has also signed with Roc Nation for his management. He’s been taking notes from the one and only Jay-Z for music career notes and track updates. The Colombian singer is looking to make 2024 his year by releasing two full albums, if not more. His updated album should provide some easy listening, while the Ed Sheeran project should provide brand-new sounds.

In other J Balvin news, his contract with Jordan Brand is going strong. He has been seen strutting around in his 2023 J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 SP “Medellin Sunset” shoes. The new kicks drop on September 2nd for $250, but Balvin has been teasing the shoes publicly for a few weeks now. He also gifted DJ Khaled a pair of the shoes a few months ago, raising the hype about his new sneakers.

Read more: DJ Khaled Once Offended J Balvin With Ridiculous Gift

[Via]