The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker that has left a lasting impact on the sneaker industry. Released in 1988, it was the first Air Jordan model designed by Tinker Hatfield. The shoe features a unique elephant print on the toe and heel, adding a distinctive touch to its design. With its visible Air unit for cushioning and a mid-top silhouette for ankle support, the Air Jordan 3 combines style and performance. Its legacy continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts, making it a highly sought-after silhouette in the Air Jordan lineup.

J Balvin, a Colombian reggaeton artist, has made waves not only in the music industry but also in the sneaker world. Known for his vibrant and eclectic style, Balvin has collaborated with Jordan Brand on multiple sneaker releases. His collaborations with Jordan, such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, showcase his unique artistic vision and bring bold colors and patterns to these iconic silhouettes. Now J Balvin is collaborating again with Jordan Brand on the iconic Air Jordan 3. Overall, this is a huge collaboration and these unofficial photos give us a pretty good idea about what this pair will look like.

“Medellín Sunset” J Balvin x Air Jordan 3

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. The sneaker features a mostly white upper, except for the heel. The sneaker features a gray sole and a cream/white leather upper. Also, an elephant print is present as is customary with the Jordan 3. On the heel and sides, the sneaker features a sunset gradient effect, meant to symbolize the sunsets in Medellín, J Balvin’s hometown. Overall, this is a clean sneaker with a minimal but vibrant pop of color.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Medellín Sunset” is going to drop on September 2nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $250 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

