Drake Sends Out Cryptic Warning As Rumors Suggest "ICEMAN" Is Now Imminent

Drake has been teasing ICEMAN for almost two years now. Despite this, the album has yet to be released. For now, we still do not have a release date, and there is no denying that the fans are beginning to get antsy.

There have been leaks on social media about when this album might arrive. Supposed "insiders" have claimed that ICEMAN would drop on March 6th. Of course, that would be this upcoming Friday. It's a date that feels impossible, especially when you consider how Drake has not made any such announcements.

At this point, fans should not be getting their hopes up. However, that doesn't mean those same fans won't hang on to every single thing Drizzy says on his social media. As we all know, he loves to deliver some cryptic messages on Instagram.

Last night, that is exactly what he did. He posted a collage of images with varying purposes. When you put all of these photos together, it is clear that Drake has some sort of warning for the music industry.

Drake With A Message

For instance, he posted a shirt that says "They doubted me." He also posted a photo that says "Talk is Cheap" and another that says "Warning ICEMAN." He subsequently followed this up with the caption: “What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying." This feels like a clear reference to the beef with Kendrick Lamar and the perception of Drake in its aftermath.

Whether or not Drake is actually going to drop his album soon is something that still remains to be seen. ICEMAN is a good title for a winter album. Unfortunately for Drake, there are fewer than three weeks left of Winter. That means his album either needs to be rushed out, or he will need to deal with it being poorly named.