Drake Sends Out Cryptic Warning As Rumors Suggest "ICEMAN" Is Now Imminent

BY Alexander Cole
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's upcoming album "ICEMAN" appears to be closer than ever, and the artist is all over social media with some messages.

Drake has been teasing ICEMAN for almost two years now. Despite this, the album has yet to be released. For now, we still do not have a release date, and there is no denying that the fans are beginning to get antsy.

There have been leaks on social media about when this album might arrive. Supposed "insiders" have claimed that ICEMAN would drop on March 6th. Of course, that would be this upcoming Friday. It's a date that feels impossible, especially when you consider how Drake has not made any such announcements.

At this point, fans should not be getting their hopes up. However, that doesn't mean those same fans won't hang on to every single thing Drizzy says on his social media. As we all know, he loves to deliver some cryptic messages on Instagram.

Last night, that is exactly what he did. He posted a collage of images with varying purposes. When you put all of these photos together, it is clear that Drake has some sort of warning for the music industry.

Drake With A Message

For instance, he posted a shirt that says "They doubted me." He also posted a photo that says "Talk is Cheap" and another that says "Warning ICEMAN." He subsequently followed this up with the caption: “What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying." This feels like a clear reference to the beef with Kendrick Lamar and the perception of Drake in its aftermath.

Whether or not Drake is actually going to drop his album soon is something that still remains to be seen. ICEMAN is a good title for a winter album. Unfortunately for Drake, there are fewer than three weeks left of Winter. That means his album either needs to be rushed out, or he will need to deal with it being poorly named.

Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that the hype behind ICEMAN is truly palpable right now. Fans are hopeful that Drake can deliver.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
