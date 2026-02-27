Drake's Mansion Hosts Yeat & EsDeeKid For "Made It On Our Own" Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Mansion Yeat EsDeeKid Made It On Our Own Music Video
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Considering Drake's collaborations with Yeat and his love for U.K. hip-hop, seeing EsDeeKid at The Embassy is no surprise.

Drake's mansion, "The Embassy," has been the subject of a lot of pop culture discussion in recent years... We have Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" cover art to thank for that. On a much more positive note, though, Yeat and EsDeeKid were able to film the music video for their new song "Made It On Our Own" at this pristine property, plus a cameo from Caleb Williams.

Even if you're not a hardcore Drizzy fan, you may recognize the sights in this Director X-directed music video from, say, the "Toosie Slide" visuals. Also, it's not like a lot of other superstars in the world have full-on basketball courts in their homes. But there are also plenty of other factors that make this crossover unsurprising.

Most obviously, Drake and Yeat are close collaborators at this point. They have "As We Speak," "IDGAF," and "Dog House" under their belts at press time. That last track might appear on the upcoming album ICEMAN, but we don't know for sure just yet.

Elsewhere, Drake's a big fan of U.K. hip-hop, so his embrace of EsDeeKid as one of its leading stars right now is also par the course. He previously brought out a whole bunch of English MCs, including fakemink, during his three-day Wireless Festival headlining extravaganza last year.

Is Yeat On Drake's ICEMAN?

As we mentioned before, Drake's most recent Yeat collab emerged in the ICEMAN era, but we don't know if it will make the final tracklist. We have pretty much no information on this new album beyond its 2026 release date, which doesn't have a specific date attached to it.

We'll see if either the 2093 spitter or EsDeeKid shows up on the final project. If not, we're sure they will have many more chances to link up in the future.

In any case, this music video cosign is very interesting, showing just how big and marketable these two rappers have become. Sure, some fans will continue to hate, but we can't deny that it's a significant moment for both to celebrate. All that's left to see is how all three will capitalize on this crossover.

